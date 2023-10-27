Search
Misano set to welcome the Finetwork FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship in 2024

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Misano set to welcome the Finetwork FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship in 2024

The biggest path on the Road to MotoGP™ returns to the iconic Italian circuit, this time for a standalone round featuring all classes

Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli will welcome the Finetwork FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship in 2024, with Italy hosting a standalone round – featuring all JuniorGP™ classes – for the first time ever.

The JuniorGP™ class has previously visited Misano twice alongside the San Marino GP, with just hundredths deciding the finishes as the stars of tomorrow raced alongside motorcycle Grand Prix racing. Now, JuniorGP™ will debut at the Adriatic venue with a standalone round – adding a third different country to the 2024 calendar.

Andrea Albani, Managing Director Misano World Circuit M.Simoncelli: “During the last 25 years the FIM JuniorGP has been the launching pad for many world motorcycling champions, a very important transition stage for young riders. We are proud to host the only italian round at MWC, in the heart of the Riders’Land. Our circuit is glad to promote, together with the FMI Thecnical Center, many projects concerning young motorcycle talents. I’m sure this will be another great show offered by the Motor Valley and it will be intersting to follow the champions of the future.”

Oscar Gallardo, Finetwork FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship Director: “It’s a pleasure to be able to announce that a great circuit like Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli will join the Championship, hosting its very own event. It’s just another demonstration of the level of this competition and its value in creating great champions. We’re sure it will prove a great success and the JuniorGP family is proud to welcome another great track to our calendar.”

The full 2024 calendar will be revealed soon, so stay tuned for more!

For more info checkout our dedicated FIM JuniorGP™ news page superbike-news.co.uk/cev-repsol/

You can also find all the results, videos, photos and information regarding the championship on the official website: www.fimjuniorgp.com/en

Meet the 2023 Bennetts British Superbike Champion at Motorcycle Live

