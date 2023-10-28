Öncü, Moreira, Sasaki: front row covered by just 0.058 in Moto3

Pole position at the OR Thailand Grand Prix went the way of Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) after the Turkish rider put down an impressive 1:42.061.

The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider already took the all-time lap record in Practice and was just a tenth shy of it in Q2 which was just enough to clinch pole. Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) will line up alongside the Turk as the young Brazilian missed out pole by just 0.057s to finish in P2, and rounding out the front row will be second in the Championship Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP), whose lap time was just 0.001s shy of Moreira.

Championship leader Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing), meanwhile, is down in P7.

Ryusei Yamanaka (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) took 4th place after missing out on the front row by just 0.093s. The Japanese rider crashed late in the session, but was declared fit after a check up. He is set to head row two ahead of Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) and Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia), the latter another faller in Q2 and from a hot lap. Rider ok.

Masia is next up in seventh, and the Championship leader also came across Yellow Flags late on. Joining the Spaniard on row three will be his teammate Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) and Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo), with David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports)) rounding out the top 10 and title challenger Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Ajo) down in P11.

The Moto3™ riders now gear up to go racing, with lights out in Thailand set for 12:00 (GMT +7)!

