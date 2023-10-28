Bulega dominates Race 1, Manzi and Caricasulo fight for second

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) continued his dominant form in the FIM Supersport World Championship by clinching another commanding victory at Jerez, marking his 15th win of the season.

Bulega’s early race pace allowed him to build a significant lead, and he crossed the line more than four seconds ahead of his closest rivals.

Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) and Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing Team) engaged in a thrilling battle for second place, with Manzi ultimately securing the runner-up spot, less than a tenth of a second ahead of Caricasulo.

Jorge Navarro (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) managed to secure a solid fourth-place finish in WorldSSP Race 1 at Jerez after a hard-fought battle with Valentin Debise (GMT94 Yamaha). Navarro demonstrated his determination in the late stages of the race, narrowly defeating Debise by just 0.055 seconds as they crossed the line. The Ten Kate Racing duo’s performances also had broader implications as their results allowed the team to clinch the 2023 Teams’ Championship. Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) delivered a respectable performance, securing sixth place.

WorldSSP Race 1 Results

1. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team)

2. Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) +4.892s

3. Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing Team) +4.931s

4. Jorge Navarro (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) +8.335s

5. Valentin Debise (GMT94 Yamaha) +8.390s

6. Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) +11.557s

WorldSSP Championship standings

1. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) 478 points

2. Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) 388 points

3. Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) 294 points



WorldSSP Tissot Superpole Results

1. Nicolo Bulega | Ducati | 1’41.823

2. Federico Caricasulo | Ducati | +0.587s

3. Marcel Schroetter | MV Agusta | +0.867s

P1 | Nicolo Bulega | Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team

“It was a very good race. I had a good pace, and I started very well. I think I was first from the first corner, and then I had a good feeling with my bike, so I could push like I wanted, and this was very important. Thanks to my team because we are enjoying our last weekend together. Fifteen victories in one season are very good. And, ten pole positions; it’s incredible, and this is a fantastic season for me. So, I’m very happy, and I will remember this season for all my life. Tomorrow I will try for another win, but it won’t be easy. We already had the party when I won the title, but for sure, winning one more race is always nice.”

