Aldeguer outpaces Acosta as Chantra takes home podium to rapturous reception

Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp) was simply unstoppable at the OR Thailand Grand Prix as he hit the front, hit the gas and didn’t look back – leaving Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) waiting for another shot at the crown in Malaysia as the number 37 was forced to settle for second in Buriram.

Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) took the final spot on the podium as he put in a stunner on home turf, delighting the home crowd.

Polesitter Aldeguer took the holeshot, with Acosta holding second. Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing) had his elbows out as the lights went out, the Spaniard initially flying up to third from the second row.

Aldeguer put the hammer down right from the off, asking big questions of the Championship leader. Acosta did all he could to stick with the Boscoscuro, but Aldeguer began to sail away and from there, only one small mistake at the final corner denied the number 54 true perfection on his way to an incredible win.

Behind the top two, the home fans were enthralled as a tantalising battle for the podium began to emerge with the home hero Chantra putting Ramirez under pressure. The move came from Chantra with 17 laps remaining as a perfectly executed Turn 2 overtake ignited the home crowd.

There was drama elsewhere though, with Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) crashing out after making big contact with Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing).

Meanwhile, Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) was a rider on a mission as the Italian was slowly picking his way through the pack, determined not to let his title rival seal the deal in Thailand. Ai Ogura (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) was also on a charge after a tough qualifying, slicing up through the order.

At the front though, Aldeguer couldn’t be stopped and took a stunning second GP win, with Acosta using his “head not heart” to settle for those very valuable 20 points for second. Chantra, meanwhile, had his own breathing space to control and the home hero did just that, bringing home a podium to a rapturous reception.

Arbolino fought his way through to fourth, and Ogura’s charge saw him get into the top five as Ramirez faded to a still notable sixth place finish.

The attention now turns to the Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia as the next challenge on the GP calendar awaits the Moto2™ grid. If Acosta finishes in the top four, he is the World Champion. Join us there!

