Triumph Raises The Bar New Tiger 900 Range For 2024

Delivering more power, torque, capability and comfort, the new Tiger 900 range from Triumph Motorcycles is raising the bar for middleweight adventure bikes in 2024. The new line-up includes the Tiger 900 GT, GT Pro and Rally Pro, each providing a significant step-up in performance and specification.

The Tiger 900’s trademark three-cylinder engine has received a major update, including revised engine components, which provides 13% more power than the previous generation, giving 108PS of peak power and a higher peak torque of 90Nm. The new engine also offers greater tractability lower in the rev range. With its T-plane crank and offset firing intervals, the Tiger 900 maintains its characterful and distinctive performance and sound, as well as achieving enhanced performance throughout the whole rev range and up to 9% better fuel economy.

All-new active safety features provide more capability across the range, including enhanced braking for better control and reduced stopping distances, and a new emergency deceleration warning system, which activates the hazard lights when braking rapidly and automatically deactivates when you pull away.

New marker lights provide a prominent silhouette especially at night and in poor visibility. The new range also features new 7” TFT instruments, with new graphics and menu system and a new USB-C cockpit charger, as well as My Triumph Bluetooth connectivity as standard on all models.

The new rider seat is flatter and roomier, with heated seats on both Pro models, designed specifically to provide more long-distance comfort. With 20mm adjustability on the seat height for all models, and an accessory heated low rider seat available which reduces the seat height by a further 20mm. This offers GT models with a potential seat height as low as 800mm, which combined with the narrow stand over width, improves accessibility.

A new damped handlebar mounting system creates a more comfortable ride, plus the enhanced handlebar position on the Rally Pro, with the bars 15mm closer, facilitates a more agile ride while sitting or standing.

Bringing even more Tiger attitude, the 2024 range has new bodywork across the beak, cockpit and side panels in an integrated design that gives each motorcycle an aggressive, adventure focused stance. New contemporary and dynamic paint schemes and graphics complete the look.

A new Akrapovič silencer heads up the comprehensive list of more than 50 accessories, plus customers can choose from four tailored accessory packs, the Performance, Protection, Trekker and Expedition kits.

The new range retains all of the Tiger 900’s class-leading specification:

Optimised cornering ABS and traction control with IMU

Up to six riding modes including Road, Rain, Sport and Off-Road, plus Rider Configurable for the GT Pro and Rally Pro, and Off-Road Pro for the Rally Pro only

All-LED lighting, including signature DRL headlight and compact taillight (Position light rather than DRL in US, CN, JP)

Triumph Shift Assist (GT Pro & Rally Pro)

Heated grips and seats (GT Pro & Rally Pro)

Illuminated switches

Tyre pressure monitoring system (GT Pro & Rally Pro)

Brembo Stylema® Monobloc brakes

Model-specific premium specification suspension tuned for maximum road & off-road capability The GT features Marzocchi 45mm USD fully adjustable cartridge forks, rear suspension unit with manually adjustable preload and rebound damping and 180mm fork travel & 170mm rear wheel travel The GT Pro features Marzocchi 45mm USD fully adjustable cartridge forks, rear suspension unit with electronically adjustable preload and rebound damping and 180mm fork travel & 170mm rear wheel travel The Rally Pro benefits from Showa 45mm USD fully adjustable cartridge forks with manual preload, rebound and compression damping and a rear suspension unit with fully adjustable manual preload and rebound damping, 240mm fork travel & 230mm rear wheel travel

Lightweight modular frame

Adjustable screen & 20mm adjustable seat height

20 litre fuel tank

MORE PERFORMANCE

Unique to Triumph, the T-plane crank engine with its 1,3,2 firing order and distinctive, raspy triple exhaust bark, has been further developed for the new Tiger 900 range.

Engine revisions have resulted in a power increase of 13% taking the Tiger 900 from 95PS to an impressive 108PS. This has been achieved while gaining more torque and tractability at low RPM. The increased power can be felt throughout the rev-range, with a more muscular mid-range and improved acceleration.

On the road the new Tiger 900 is agile and easy to ride at low speeds, but with plenty of performance for rapid bursts of acceleration and effortless high-speed touring. In more technical off-road situations, the fine throttle control is intuitive and confidence-inspiring.

Each model benefits from a specific suspension set-up, designed to meet the needs of the rider for each model.

The GT is fitted with high-quality Marzocchi™ suspension with adjustable compression and rebound damping. With 180mm of fork travel and 170mm of rear wheel travel, the set-up has been tuned specifically for the GT to deliver excellent road handling and long-ride comfort with the capability to tackle off-road terrain.

The GT Pro also uses Marzocchi™ suspension. Fully adjustable forks are matched to an electronically adjustable rear suspension unit — this allows for easy and convenient preload adjustments at the touch of a button to suit riders travelling solo, with a pillion or fully loaded.

The Rally Pro uses Showa™ suspension, offering riders full adjustability and a generous 240mm front and 230mm rear wheel travel. This high-quality progressive suspension set-up provides capability and versatility on all roads.

Complementing this specific suspension, the road-focused GT and GT Pro have lightweight cast alloy wheels, 19” at the front and 17” at the rear, for the perfect balance between road handling and off-road capability. The Rally Pro uses tubeless spoked wheels with a 21” front for pure off-road performance and features a broad tyre choice.

Best in class Brembo Stylema™ brake calipers are fitted to all three new Tiger 900 models, ensuring effective stopping power and a sensitive lever feel that helps to keep braking powerful, smooth and controlled.

MORE CAPABILITY

The new Tiger 900 for 2024 features new active safety features to improve visibility on the road, including a new emergency deceleration warning system, which activates the hazard lights when braking rapidly and automatically deactivates when you pull away. In addition, new marker lights provide a prominent silhouette especially at night and in poor visibility.

Optimised cornering ABS and Traction Control comes as standard across all three Tiger 900 models. Together with the ride-by-wire throttle, the level of assistance can be altered with four different standard riding modes — Road, Rain, Sport and Off-Road.

The GT Pro has five modes with the additional Rider Programmable mode allowing fine tuning to suit the rider’s preferences and riding style. The Rally Pro has six modes with the extra Off-Road Pro mode disabling ABS and traction control completely to allow the Tiger 900 Rally Pro’s capability to be fully utilised off road.

The new enhanced braking system automatically balances front and rear braking effort, working in harmony with the optimised cornering ABS system, to improve stability under hard braking while significantly reducing stopping distances.

Triumph’s Slip and Assist clutch system is fitted to all three Tiger 900 models, giving light clutch lever action to reduce rider fatigue, especially for congested urban riding conditions and for technical off-road riding. This system also improves rear wheel control under rapid deceleration, assisting with smooth and assured corner entry on a range of surfaces.

The Pro models are also equipped with the Triumph Shift Assist system. This allows clutch-less gear changes both up and down the gearbox for seamless acceleration and super-smooth deceleration.

The My Triumph Connectivity System is now standard on all Tiger 900 models. Music, phone and turn by turn navigation can all be accessed via the new intuitive and easy-to-read 7” TFT display which is bonded to the glass for a crisp, non-reflective image. Heated grips and seats plus a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) are also standard on both Pro models.

MORE ALL-DAY COMFORT

The seat has been redesigned for enhanced long-distance comfort whilst retaining the ease of movement for the rider to find their perfect ergonomic position. All models feature 20mm of adjustability, as well as heated seats for both Pro models, for optimum comfort in all weathers.

A new damped handlebar mounting system creates a more comfortable ride, while the handlebar position on the Rally Pro has been moved back by 15mm. This slight reduction in reach improves seated comfort while also improving rider control and bike agility in the standing position when riding off-road.

Even the shape of the 20-litre fuel tank has been carefully considered to provide the perfect seated riding position without compromising control when standing. An adjustable screen with five settings spanning 50mm, ensures all riders can enjoy excellent high-speed wind protection.

MORE ATTITUDE

The aggressive Tiger styling and distinctive adventure-focused stance has been revised and sharpened. The new bodywork now has a cleaner, more integrated design that flows beautifully from the beak, through the cockpit and into the side panels.

Three striking new paint schemes and graphics are available for each model. The GT and GT Pro are available in Snowdonia White as standard, with two premium paint options, Graphite and Sapphire Black, and Carnival Red and Sapphire Black. The Rally Pro is available in Carbon Black and Sapphire Black, with the option to upgrade to the striking Ash Grey and Intense Orange or Matt Khaki Green and Matt Phantom Black.

ACCESSORIES

Over 50 accessories and four accessory kits are available for the new Tiger 900 range. The fully loaded Performance accessory pack includes a brand new Akrapovič silencer, the first of a number of new exhaust systems developed in partnership. With a lightweight titanium design with carbon end caps, the new silencer delivers a 1kg weight saving and an even better sound. The pack also includes front and rear scrolling indicators with new marker light feature, and billet machined adventure footpegs.

The Protection Pack showcases key practical accessories, lower and upper engine bar kits, tank pad, sump guard, fork protectors, radiator guard and for off-road, a headlight guard kit. The Trekker and Expedition packs provide two distinct, tailored luggage options for extended touring or off-road adventures.

ON THE ROAD

Triumph’s Chief Product Officer Steve Sargent said: “The Tiger 900 already has an excellent reputation as an award-winner and rally competitor, enjoying success against production motorcycles as well as purpose-built off-road machines. In fact, the Tiger 900 Rally Pro was used by World Enduro Champion Iván Cervantes, securing champion titles at the Baja Aragón Rally, 1000 Dunas Raid and Bassela Enduro in 2022.

“With such an impressive pedigree, we needed to set ourselves a high target to improve the new Tiger 900. We were focused on raising the game in the middleweight category all over again. As a result, we’ve delivered a significant step-up, with more performance, more capability, more all-day comfort, and an aggressive style and poise.”

The Tiger 900 GT will start from £12,195 OTR, the Tiger 900 GT Pro from £13,895 OTR and the Tiger 900 Rally Pro from £14,495 OTR. (Market to update)

Orders can be placed now at Triumph dealers, with bikes available for delivery from early 2024.

SPECIFICATIONS

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION

Tiger 900 GT Tiger 900 GT Pro Tiger 900 Rally Pro Type Liquid Cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder Capacity 888 cc Bore 78.0 mm Stroke 61.9 mm Compression 13.0:1 Maximum power 108 PS / 106.5 bhp

(79.5 kW) @ 9,500 rpm Maximum torque 90 Nm (66 ft lb) @ 6,850 rpm Fuel system Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control Exhaust Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system, side mounted stainless steel silencer Final drive O-ring Chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip and assist Gearbox 6 speed

CHASSIS

Tiger 900 GT Tiger 900 GT Pro Tiger 900 Rally Pro Frame Tubular steel trellis main frame. Fabricated, bolt-on aluminium rear subframe Swingarm Twin sided cast aluminium swingarm Front wheel Cast aluminium, 19 x 2.5 in Spoked tubeless, 21 x 2.15 in Rear wheel Cast aluminium, 17 x 4.25 in Spoked tubeless, 17 x 4.25 in Front tyre Metzeler TouranceTM Next, 100/90-19 Bridgestone Battlax Adventure 90/90-21 Rear tyre Metzeler TouranceTM Next, 150/70R17 Bridgestone Battlax Adventure 150/70-R17 Front suspension Marzocchi 45mm upside down forks, manual rebound and compression damping adjustment, 180mm travel Showa 45mm upside down forks, manual preload, rebound and compression damping adjustment, 240mm travel Rear suspension Marzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload and rebound damping adjustment 170mm wheel travel Marzocchi rear suspension unit, electronically adjustable preload and rebound damping 170mm wheel travel Showa rear suspension unit, manually adjustable preload and rebound damping 230mm wheel travel Front brakes Twin 320mm floating discs, Brembo Stylema 4 piston Monobloc calipers. Radial front master cylinder, Optimised Cornering ABS Rear brakes Single 255mm disc. Single piston sliding caliper. Optimised cornering ABS Instruments Full-colour 7” TFT instrument pack with My Triumph Connectivity System

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Tiger 900 GT Tiger 900 GT Pro Tiger 900 Rally Pro Length 2305 mm 2317 mm Width (handlebars) 930 mm 935 mm Height without mirrors Adjustable 1410 mm -1460 mm Adjustable 1452 mm – 1502 mm Seat height Adjustable 820-840 mm Adjustable 860-880 mm Wheelbase 1556 mm 1551 mm Rake 24.6° 24.4° Trail TBC TBC Wet weight 219 kg 222 kg 228 kg Fuel tank capacity 20 litres

FUEL CONSUMPTION AND EMISSIONS

Tiger 900 GT Tiger 900 GT Pro Tiger 900 Rally Pro Fuel Consumption** 60.4 mpg (4.7 litres / 100 km) CO2 Figures** 108 g/km Standard** EURO 5+ CO2 emissions and fuel consumption data are measured according to regulation 168/2013/EC. Figures for fuel consumption are derived from specific test conditions and are for comparative purposes only. They may not reflect real driving results.

**Not to be declared for AU/NZ

SERVICE