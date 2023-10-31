On A Charge With 10TEN MX

Fast-growing dirt bike brand 10TEN MX has introduced an adult range of electric off-road bikes to complement its existing MX-E fully-electric model.

Unveiled at the beginning of the year, the 10TEN MX-E3 and MX-E3L offer a solution for adults and teenagers looking to join the electric motocross trend with reasonably-priced, high-quality machines. Both models feature a high-power, 72v battery with a motor providing 3kw, a peak power of 12kw, and a 4-speed transmission.

The MX-E3 has 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels, making it ideal for track or trail use. A modern chassis with a long-movement suspension package and sleek, modern styling with a 870mm seat height keeps it up to date.

The MXE-3L is a full-size adult bike, with a seat height of 940mm, perfect for a host of off-road conditions. It has 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels and is fitted with 48mm front forks offering 260mm of travel and a fully adjustable rear shock offering a similar amount of rear wheel travel.

The smaller MX-E is the perfect bike for novice riders to develop their riding skills without the noise and disturbance of a conventional petrol engine. The MX-E features a removable lithium battery, which can be taken inside to charge or as a spare battery at the track.

Popular for being competitively-priced and fun-to-ride, all Dualways machines are sold with the assurance provided by a major, well-established distributor, a UK-wide retail network, full spares back-up and parts and labour warranty. All quoted prices include VAT.

SRP: MX-E £999.99. MX-E3 £4699.00. MX-E3L £5999.00.

For information and local stockist details, visit www.dualways.com

Pictured: [top] 10TEN MX-E3L, [bottom] 10TEN MX-E3.