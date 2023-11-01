Vote for the Modern Classic Motorcycle News – Bike of the Year 2023

We are looking to crown the Modern Classic Motorcycle News – Bike of the Year 2023.

From 1st November you will be able to vote for your favourite in the 4 categories:

Best Modern Classic Bike 2023

Best Naked/Roadster Bike 2023

Modern Classic Manufacturer of the Year:

Roadster/Naked Manufacturer of the year:

Then from 1st December the top 3 winners of the 2 best bike categories will then be put into one poll for eventual M.C.M. News Bike of Year 2023.

Winner will be announced on 22nd December 2023

Vote here: