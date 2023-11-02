PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team promotes Mackenzie and Norrodin

The PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team is pleased to announce that it has come to an agreement with riders Tarran Mackenzie and Adam Norrodin for the 2024 racing season.

Having admirably represented the team in the Supersport class during the 2023 season, both Mackenzie and Norrodin will move up together, as team-mates, to represent the same squad in the WorldSBK category.

25-year old Adam Norrodin was born in Johor, Malaysia on 13 June 1998 and was competing in the Asia Superbike 1000 series prior to his move to World Supersport in 2023. He too has developed and grown with the team throughout the current season, working hard to assist the squad as it continues to develop its Supersport project. His best result was a fifth-place finish in the same Czech race that saw his team-mate score an historic win. With his positivity and professionalism, the young rider has proved a welcome addition to the line-up, the team confident that he is now ready to take the step up to the Superbike class for the 2024 season.

Born on 29 October 1995 in Stirling, Scotland, Tarran Mackenzie was crowned British Superbike champion in 2021. Having made the move to WorldSSP with the PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team at the start of the 2023 season, the Brit immediately made an impression, crossing the line fifth on his debut World Supersport appearance at the Philip Island season-opener. But the undisputed highlight of his 2023 season was undoubtedly the stunning race win he achieved in a complex Race 2 at Most, a fantastic result that went a long way to repaying the hard work and commitment the rider showed all season. No less impressive was his performance in the Suzuka 8 Hours in August of this year. Together with team-mates Mike di Meglio and Alan Techer, the 28-year old powered the Honda all the way to the podium, completing the challenging endurance race in third position.

In reaching an agreement with Mackenzie and Norrodin, the PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team renews its commitment to the production-derived series. With the 2023 action almost at an end, the squad will immediately turn its attention to the upcoming season, putting together a work plan for the off-season that will support the two new riders as they take on this next challenge.

Adam Norrodin

“First of all, I want to say a big thank you to Midori Moriwaki, to PETRONAS and to Honda. It’s a big decision to jump to World Superbike but it’s a great opportunity for me and something I’ve wanted for a long time. We know that the championship will be even more competitive next season and so it will be a big challenge, but I also know that I’ll be able to learn and develop so much by taking part. To represent PETRONAS and my country, Malaysia, is a real honour, and I’m truly grateful for this chance. I’ll now focus on training harder than ever to prepare for what I know will be a tough but very stimulating year. I’m very happy and excited for the future.”



Tarran Mackenzie

“I’m very happy to step up to World Superbike, as it’s been a dream of mine for a long time. I’ve got a lot of experience in the British Superbike championship, albeit with a different manufacturer, and it’s been good to test the MIE Superbike already this year at Misano and Jerez. I also completed two tests with HRC at Suzuka to better understand the CBR 1000RR-R, and then doing the Suzuka race on another Honda was also very important of course. So, it’s good to have already had a taste of the Honda Superbike and it’s great that the agreement for next season is now in place. I’m really looking forward to this new challenge and thank both PETRONAS and the PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team.”

Midori Moriwaki – Team Owner

“I’m very happy to be able to announce that both Adam Norrodin and Tarran Mackenzie will remain part of the PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team family and will step up to the WorldSBK category, in line with our project to help young riders develop on the international racing stage. Two very fast and talented young riders, they are committed to the task and ready to fight on every occasion. They have already demonstrated this in WorldSSP, with Tarran scoring the team its first win and Adam always battling hard to achieve the strongest possible results, with a best of P5, in what is a very competitive championship. They will undoubtedly provide a boost to our SBK project.”