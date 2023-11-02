LIQUI MOLY with new Motorbike Chain Spray Race at Anniversary Edition of EICMA 2023.

On occasion of the 80th edition of the motorcycle trade show, LIQUI MOLY will be showcasing the new Motorbike Chain Spray Race and the variety of its motorbike range

As a specialist in chemical products for bikes, LIQUI MOLY will once again be exhibiting its extensive product range at this year’s EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan. Highlights this time: The new Motorbike Chain Spray Race and traditionally outstanding products provided by the exclusive Moto2 and Moto3 oil supplier.

Ayumu Sasaki, a member of the LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP Team, is having an outstanding Moto3 season in which he is still competing for the World Championship title as the rider in second place in the rankings. Moto2 driver Senna Agius from the LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP Junior Team has also been impressively demonstrating his entire skill set, thus securing the title in the European Championship even before the season draws to a close.

Products from LIQUI MOLY’s motorbike range are a solid and reliable basis for these kinds of victories, and it will be these products that will once again be in the spotlight at the company’s trade show booth at EICMA 2023, involving a total of 1600 exhibiting companies. The showcased range includes the latest development, the Motorbike Chain Spray Race.

Given the power is transferred to the rear wheel, the chain is a pivotal component in the motorcycle’s drive system. In motor racing, it is subjected to particularly high forces with frequent and fast accelerations or on tracks with extreme inclines such as passes. These extreme force transmissions demand the utmost from the chain, which is why targeted lubrication and flawless protection are required especially in these applications. The first-class combination of ceramic solid lubricants and chemical wear protection offered by the Motorbike Chain Spray Race ensures minimum friction and maximum service life of the chain. With optimum creep characteristics , it offers excellent lubrication and corrosion protection even under extreme conditions.

LIQUI MOLY will additionally be showcasing its diverse range of motor oils at EICMA. LIQUI MOLY offers more than two dozen different motor oils for motorcycles as well as gear oils, fork oils and brake fluids plus additives, service products and care products for bikes.

The fact that LIQUI MOLY’s motor oil meets stringent quality standards is also demonstrated by the fact that motorsport teams rely on LIQUI MOLY. As an exclusive lubricant supplier, LIQUI MOLY supplies motor oil to all teams in Moto2 and Moto3. LIQUI MOLY Motorbike 4T Synth 5W-40 Street Race, which will also be on display at EICMA, is commercially available to the public. LIQUI MOLY has also been an exclusive lubricant partner for the FIM Motocross World Championship since 2022. This racing series also includes the FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) and the FIM Snowcross World Championship (SNX). Italian motorcycle manufacturer Betamotor also uses LIQUI MOLY oil for all major assemblies in its bikes. Alongside OEM filling, the cooperation also includes support of the Beta Plant Teams in the Enduro World Championship and, since 2021, also in the MXGP.

EICMA will be taking place between November 7 to 12 at the Fiera Milano show grounds in Milan. LIQUI MOLY will be exhibiting in Hall 13 at Booth P70.

