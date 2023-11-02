Yamaha’s 2024 MT-09 SP: A Deeper Level of Darkness

Ten years ago, Yamaha changed the game with the introduction of a radical new machine which kick-started the Hyper Naked revolution and changed everything in the world of motorcycling.

The three-cylinder MT-09 was a bike like no other. Deviating from the norms of Japanese motorcycle design, this new model sought its inspiration from the edgy and dynamic motorcycle urban sub-culture found on the streets of Japan’s largest cities – the Dark Side of Japan.

The result was a bold and exciting machine that stimulated the senses with every twist of the throttle, introducing another dimension to riding and the start of a new era for Yamaha.

Over 385,000 MT models have been sold across Europe since, each and every one of them inspiring motorcycle riders from young to old with their exhilarating torque-rich performance and aggressive, edgy styling.

The New MT-09: Sharper, Purer, More Refined

The MT-09 marks its 10th anniversary with a comprehensive new bodywork intended to amplify the feeling of the CP3’s iconic torquey acceleration.

The styling concept behind the MT-09 has always been that of ‘functional beauty’, eliminating unnecessary features and embodying a ‘less is more’ approach. Each detail has been re-considered to reinforce the MT-09’s pure aggression and maximise an engaged riding experience.

And for those seeking a refined, ultimate Dark Side of Japan experience, the new MT-09 SP takes the already exceptional MT-09 platform even further with a higher specification including upgraded suspension and brakes, an exclusive look and finish plus track-focused technology and electronics.

Superior Darkness: 2024 MT-09 SP

Additional Track Focused YRC Settings

For 2024, the MT-09 features new Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) modes which allow riders to maximise the performance of the 890cc CP3 engine by selecting engine power characteristics and altering the degree of assistance from the various electronic aids (Traction Control System, Slide Control System etc.).

Riders can choose from SPORT, STREET and RAIN modes with the option to fine tune two further CUSTOM settings.

The MT-09 SP exclusively features the addition of TRACK modes to the YRC settings, enabling the rider to customise four extra patterns to suit certain track scenarios, for example a specific circuit or track conditions.

The individual TRACK modes allow for more refined, specialised settings, including the option of choosing between two Engine Brake Management (EBM) settings and the ability to alter the level of Brake Control (BC). Additionally, riders also have the option of turning the rear ABS off to further enhance on track performance.

Each mode can be altered and set directly in the dashboard menu or using the free MyRide app on a smartphone before being sent to the MT-09 SP, where riders can switch between each mode effortlessly using the newly designed switchgear.

The on-track riding experience is further enhanced by a dedicated SP-exclusive TRACK theme for the MT-09 SP’s new 5″ full colour TFT display, offering information such as a lap timer and other track-focused details.

Brembo Stylema Calipers

The superior specification of the MT-09 SP is designed to further amplify the exhilarating performance both on the road and on the track.

The introduction of new Brembo monoblock ‘Stylema’ calipers refines braking performance with the very latest technology from the famous Italian firm.

The ‘Stylema’ calipers feature a slimmer piston and brake pad area compared to conventional calipers, as well as being lighter, more rigid and offering enhanced control in braking input. In addition, larger-diameter pistons are adopted for increased braking forces, allowing MT-09 SP riders to experience the next level in braking performance.

Upgraded Fully Adjustable Suspension

SP-exclusive premium suspension, front and rear, brings Supersport-level handling and precision to the Hyper Naked class.

The gold-finish DLC (Diamond Like Carbon) coated, 41mm KYB forks and Öhlins monoshock feature a higher spring rate, offering outstanding stability during more spirited, sporty riding. In addition, the damping characteristics have been refined to enhance the comfort of the ride.

The higher specification KYB forks offer full adjustability for preload, re-bound and compression dampening allowing SP riders the option to fine-tune their set-up to suit a variety of different riding situations.

The Öhlins monoshock completes the MT-09 SP’s high-end suspension package, offering full adjustability for compression and re-bound damping as well as being equipped with a remote preload adjuster to enable quick and easy changes.

Smart Key System

Yamaha’s SP models are renowned for taking the next leap in technological advancement and the MT-09 SP becomes the first Hyper Naked to feature Yamaha’s Smart Key System.

The engine is started by pressing and turning the newly designed main switch, provided that the smart key is within a specified range such as in the rider’s pocket. The all-new switch also features a lock and unlock option for the fuel tank cap, further simplifying the riding experience through the ability to turn the bike on, off and re-fuel at the twist of a switch.

Exclusive R1M-inspired Icon Performance Colours

In line with keeping one eye on the track, the MT-09 SP features the exclusive silver, black and Yamaha Racing blue Icon Performance livery on the fuel tank and air-intakes to offer an even more aggressive and exclusive look. The Supersport-inspired colourway reinforces the MT-09 SP’s sporty character and highlights the close technological links to the R1M – the most advanced high-performance production Yamaha ever built.

The high quality, premium finish is exemplified by the classy, brushed aluminium swingarm, exclusive to the MT-09 SP.

SP-specific Features

R1M inspired colours and premium finish

Four customisable TRACK Yamaha Ride Control modes

Exclusive TRACK display theme for new 5” full colour TFT dashboard

Premium Brembo Stylema calipers

Fully adjustable, DLC coated, 41mm KYB front forks in gold

Fully adjustable Öhlins rear shock

Smart Key System

Brushed aluminium swingarm

2024 MT-09 Technical Highlights

Sharper, more compact looks including re-designed bi-functional LED headlight

New 5” full colour TFT screen with smartphone connectivity and navigation

Customisable riding experience via Yamaha Ride Control (YRC)

Modify YRC settings via smartphone with MyRide app

Handlebar and footpeg position modified for a more engaged riding experience

Separated new seat unit

Precise formed new fuel tank

Acoustic amplifier grille

Latest 890cc, three-cylinder, four-valve DOHC liquid-cooled EU5+ CP3 engine

Six-axis IMU with full suite of lean sensitive rider aids now including Back Slip Regulator (BSR); BSR is automatically turned off when in TRACK mode.

Cruise control

New Brembo radial master cylinder

Third generation quickshifter

New Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S23 M tyres

Lightweight CF aluminium die-cast frame

Adjustable brake and clutch levers

Colours, Availability and Price

The new MT-09 SP will be available in the exclusive Icon Performance colour.

Delivery dates to European dealers and prices vary per region, so please contact the national Yamaha distributor for full information.

Create Your Own MT with New Modular Yamaha Genuine Accessories

A new range of versatile modular Yamaha Genuine accessories will allow riders to customise their MT-09 SP with a dedicated multi-mount structure with easy on & off offering freedom of accessory choice depending on the riding situation. The range of accessories will bring added functionality, as well as the option to fine-tune the MT-09 SP to a specific look or style.

The new range of modular accessories for MT-09 SP will include a new:

Multi-mount base

Fly screen

Middle screen

Aluminium visor

Bar end base

Knuckle deflectors

Embody the Dark Side of Japan with the MT Clothing and Riding Gear

MT-09 SP riders can fully embrace the Dark Side of Japan with the dedicated range of MT clothing and riding gear.

The extensive range includes a selection of hoodies, T-shirts, beanies and a range of CE-approved riding gear with the collection constantly evolving and new products added throughout the year.

MyGarage App

Yamaha customers can build their dream MT model from the comfort of their own home with the quick and easy to use MyGarage app. The free app allows users to add and remove Genuine Accessories to their chosen model to create their ideal MT on their smartphone or laptop.

MyGarage makes it easier to choose which accessories to add to your MT with the finished result available to view in 3D from every angle. And to make things even easier, the finished item can also be emailed directly to the customer’s chosen Yamaha dealer who can then provide further information.

For full information on Yamaha Genuine Accessories and Clothing or MyGarage please visit www.yamaha-motor.eu/gb

MyRide App

Yamaha’s free MyRide app offers all MT riders the chance to get more out of their riding experience with route tracking and creation, riding information such as lean angle, distance covered and more. Plus, users can create their own story, add pictures and share to social media and the MyRide community.

For MT-09 SP, MyRide is also the app that enables smartphone connectivity and customisable YRC settings.