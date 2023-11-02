Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono: the new benchmark for road Supermotards

In the fifth episode of the Ducati World Première web series 2024, Ducati revealed to the public the new Hypermotard 698 Mono, the first Ducati single-cylinder Supermotard.

The Hypermotard 698 Mono was created with the sole objective of thrilling through the curves, between the curbs of the tracks but also in the city, transforming every move into the most fun moment of the day. An objective achieved by applying technical solutions derived from the world of the Panigale for the engine, electronics and chassis to a new segment for Ducati, thus creating a motorbike capable of providing unforgettable emotions once on the saddle.

The Hypermotard 698 Mono is in fact designed and built to achieve maximum performance on asphalt and is equipped with the new Superquadro Mono, the most sophisticated and high-performance single-cylinder road engine ever made. A record-breaking engine thanks to the maximum power of 77.5 hp and the 10,250 rpm maximum rotation which constitute new benchmarks for the category. This engine derives from the twin-cylinder of the 1299 Panigale, from which it inherits the 116 mm bore piston, combustion chamber, titanium intake and steel exhaust valves and Desmodromic distribution, the same solution that Ducati uses in MotoGP.

Its electronic package, unrivalled in the category, allows the less experienced to learn to ride like a Supermotard rider, supported by ABS Cornering which for this bike boasts settings specifically developed to manage “sideways riding” on the track.

The same package allows more experienced riders to fully exploit the high power of the Superquadro Mono engine and the stable and rigorous chassis. The Hypermotard 698 Mono combines the precision of the front end of Ducati sports bikes with the typical nimbleness of Supermotards, for easy, intuitive and above all fun riding like a fun bike should have. This balance was achieved thanks to chassis dimensions that allow for a more neutral and communicative front end compared to motorcycles derived from the offroad world, which are typically more understeering.

Added to all this is a design that enhances the presence of the new Superquadro Mono engine and which combines the distinctive traits of racing Supermotards such as simplicity, aggressiveness and visual lightness with the cleanliness and sophistication of the surfaces to which Ducatisti are now accustomed. Unmistakable Ducati style

The new Hypermotard 698 Mono combines a typically Supermotard racing aesthetic, essential, compact and aggressive, with the clean lines and attention to surfaces typical of Ducati design.

The result is a slim and sleek motorcycle. The superstructures reduced to a minimum immediately communicate Ducati sportiness and enhance the vertical development of the new Superquadro Mono. The high and flat seat, the high front mudguard, the sharp tail and the rear number plates are all elements that confirm its attitude.

In line with Ducati style, the five-spoke alloy wheels with a “Y” design combine a sporty look with the advantage of lightness. Another unique element are the double silencers mounted at the top, on the sides of the tail, a distinctive element of the Hypermotard family as well as the racing Supermotards. The super compact LED headlight integrates the DRL function with a double “C” light profile and makes the Hypermotard 698 Mono a motorcycle that does not go unnoticed. The same light signature is found in the rear position light.

The fun-bike personality of the Hypermotard 698 Mono emerges clearly in the RVE version, characterised by the dedicated ‘Graffiti’ livery. This colouring was created with the use of water decals with the aim of obtaining refined and complex graphics inspired by works of street art.

Superquadro Mono engine

The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono debuts the new Superquadro Mono, the latest addition to the Borgo Panigale engines which presents itself as a new performance benchmark among single-cylinder road bikes.

Powerful, light and compact, it comes from the most powerful and refined twin-cylinder ever created by Ducati: the 1,285 cc Superquadro of the 1299 Panigale. It retains the 116 mm bore of that engine, a record value for a road single-cylinder, combined with a stroke of 62.4 mm for a displacement of 659 cc, and highly sophisticated solutions.

The box-in-box piston, the titanium intake valves, the aluminium cylinder liner, the piston pin equipped with DLC coating and naturally Desmodromic distribution make the Superquadro Mono capable of revving at speeds normally reserved only for racing single cylinders (the limiter is set at 10,250 rpm) and delivers a maximum power of 77.5 hp at 9,750 rpm.

The torque, whose maximum value is 6.4 kgm at 8,000 rpm, is distributed in a particularly favourable manner, resulting in linear delivery that can be exploited in sports riding. Furthermore, thanks to the Termignoni racing exhaust, in track configuration the power increases by 7 horsepower reaching the incredible value of 84.5 hp, another record for a single-cylinder. Electronics

The standard electronic equipment of the Hypermotard 698 Mono is the most complete in its category and includes many of the controls present on the Panigale V4, developed specifically for this bike. There are ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Power Launch and Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up/Down, which can be purchased as an accessory for the standard version and is supplied as standard on the RVE version.

The goal is always the same: to increase riding fun. And with the Hypermotard 698 Mono, less experienced riders will be able to approach Motard-style riding with the certainty of being able to count on sophisticated electronics.

The Hypermotard 698 Mono has four riding modes (Sport, Road, Urban and Wet) to which the Engine Mode (available on 3 levels), DTC, EBC and ABS levels are assigned by default, which can be modified by the rider. Everything is managed by the 3.8″ LCD instrumentation with white characters on a black background to ensure the readability of the information. As on the Panigale V4, the Hypermotard 698 Mono also features an indication of gear change and when the limiter is reached.

The Hypermotard 698 Mono is the first Ducati to offer four levels of ABS. Two of these integrate the Slide-by-Brake functionality, which through the use of the rear brake allows safe and repeatable cornering when powersliding in sporty riding on the track.

With the ABS set to level 3, when using the rear brake during aggressive braking on the track, the Slide-by-Brake activates, allowing the bike a contained yaw angle that is easier to manage. Just brake, start entering the corner and the electronics will take care of the rest. This level was developed for less experienced riders on the track who want to start approaching sideways riding when entering corners. With this level of Slide-by-Brake, rear powerslides become more easily controllable, leaving room for fun.

When ABS is set to level 2, Slide-by-Brake allows for a wider sideways angle and more pronounced powerslides into the corner. This level was developed for sporting use on the track for those who already have experience with powerslides but want to be able to count on the safety offered by the ABS system.

For more experienced riders who want to independently manage powerslides when entering corners on the track, level 1 is available in which the ABS, not Cornering, is active only on the front.

Finally, the ABS of the Hypermotard 698 Mono also has level 4, developed for low-grip situations to guarantee maximum stability and safety. It is associated by default with Wet Riding Mode.

The bike offers 4 levels of Wheelie Control. Levels 4, 3 and 2 ensure maximum acceleration out of corners while minimising lift from the front wheel. Level 1, however, was developed for use on the track and allows controlled and safe lifting of the front, maximising both performance and fun.

Furthermore, exclusively for use on the track, the Ducati Performance software for Ducati Wheelie Control is available as an accessory. This functionality can be activated only in association with the Termignoni Ducati Performance exhaust, not street-legal, and provides an additional assistance strategy called Wheelie Assist. In this case the electronics assist the rider in executing and maintaining a prolonged wheelie, regulating the angle using the engine torque delivered.



Chassis and ergonomics

The Hypermotard 698 Mono is compact and lightweight, with a curb weight of 151 kg without fuel. A result obtained thanks to solutions such as the trellis frame with differentiated sections and thicknesses weighing only 7.2 kg, capable of combining strength with rigidity and lightness, to the cast rims (-0.5 kg compared to similar spoked wheels), to the brake discs with aluminium flange (-17% compared to a steel unit) and to the lightweight Marzocchi fork, fully adjustable and equipped with external adjusters, with upside-down front forks and 45 mm aluminium sliders, weighing only 8.1 kg.

The double-sided swingarm, light and essential, works via a progressive linkage with a fully adjustable rear shock absorber. The rims are fitted with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres, measuring 120/70 ZR 17 at the front and 160/60 ZR 17 at the rear.

The front braking system relies on a single 330 mm disc developed specifically by Brembo for the Hypermotard 698 Mono, with Brembo M4.32 radial caliper. At the rear there is a single 240 mm disc, also with a dedicated design.

The riding position is designed to guarantee maximum control in sports riding, supporting both traditional riding with the leg stretched towards the ground and that with the knee on the ground. The variable section handlebar determines a dominant position, favouring body movements. The advancement is adjustable through eccentric U-bolts.

The design of the footrests is studied to maximise the lean angle. Furthermore, by removing the rubber inserts it is possible to obtain maximum grip with racing boots when used on the track thanks to a specific processing of the edge. The extremely slim upper structure of the bike and the flat saddle covered with an optimised grip fabric facilitate body and leg movements.

Accessories

Enthusiasts who wish to exploit the high performance of the Hypermotard 698 Mono on the circuit will find various proposals in the Ducati Performance catalogue, starting from the Termignoni racing exhaust, racing seat, motard footrests, as well as sliders and protective covers for the engine crankcases.

There are also different carbon fibre components, which help to lighten the Ducati single-cylinder and make it more aggressive: from the front panel to the heat shield for the exhaust manifold, up to a homologated muffler in titanium and carbon fibre. Finally, those who want to embellish the aesthetics will find various parts in aluminium machined from solid, such as brake and clutch levers, the relative reservoirs or the fuel cap, and dynamic direction indicators.

Apparel

The Hypermotard 698 Mono is a fun bike. Easy to ride, fun and with great style. For this reason, Ducati has created a dedicated clothing line.

The Overlay Yo jacket is the main piece of the collection, with a contemporary and original design created in collaboration with Drudi Performance. It combines a transparent outer fabric with a thermoregulating 3D mesh. This super-versatile jacket, produced by Spidi Sport, can be connected to a protective vest for use on a motorbike.

The collection is enriched by the sweatshirt, certified for use on motorbikes thanks to the technical fabric reinforcements and CE protectors on the shoulders and elbows. The perfect match is with the dedicated helmet with an aggressive Supermotard look and a strong personality.

The collection also includes technical boots specific for Motard riding and sports shoes designed for daily motorbike use.

Colours and availability

The new Hypermotard 698 Mono will be available in dealerships in the Ducati network starting from January in the classic Ducati Red with powder-coated frame, or in the RVE version with dedicated graphics, black frame and DQS quickshifter as standard.

For younger riders, in possession of an A2 licence, Ducati offers the version with power limited to 35 kW. In this version the Superquadro Mono delivers 43.5 hp at 6,250 rpm and 5 kgm at 5,750 rpm. Hypermotard 698 Mono

Main standard equipment

Ducati Superquadro Mono engine with bore and stroke of 116 and 62.4 mm, 659 cc, maximum power of 77.5 hp at 9,750 rpm, maximum torque of 6.4 kgm at 8,000 rpm (A2 version 43.5 hp at 6,250 rpm and 5 kgm at 5,750 rpm), box-in-box piston, desmodromic distribution with titanium intake valves

Steel trellis frame with tubes of different sections and thicknesses, steel tube subframe and aluminium double-sided swingarm

45 mm Marzocchi upside-down fork, fully adjustable, with upper adjusters for hydraulic calibrations, 215 mm travel. Fully adjustable Sachs monoshock with interposition of progressive linkages, external adjusters for hydraulic calibrations, wheel travel 240 mm.

5-spoke alloy wheels 120/70-17” and 160/60-17”with Pirelli DIABLO™ Rosso IV tyres

Bosch-Brembo ABS 10.3ME Cornering braking system

330 mm diameter front disc with aluminium flange and Brembo M4.32 4-piston radial caliper

Rider footrests optimized for sport riding with removable rubber covering for maximum grip with racing boots

Full LED headlight with double-C DRL, Full-LED rear light

Dashboard with 3.8” IBN (Improved Black Nematic) LCD screen with gear shift LED

Lithium ion battery

Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

3 Power Modes (Low, Mid, High)

4 Riding Modes (Sport, Road, Urban, Wet)

Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC)

Ducati Traction Control (DTC)

Engine Brake Control (EBC)

Ducati Power Launch (DPL)

Ducati Link Ready with infotainment apps

Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up&Down

Trims