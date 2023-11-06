Can the field gain on Masia in Malaysia?

As we head into Sepang, Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) is now a nice margin clear at the top of the standings once again, with the Spaniard looking to hammer home an advantage of 17 points.

But this is Moto3™ and it can change in an instant, with that already having see-sawed aplenty across the flyaways. Still, one more drama-free Sunday for Masia and he’ll be staring down more than the mathematically obligatory match point in Qatar, he’ll be oh-so-close to glory. The mission for the competition is therefore a simple one: finish ahead.

It remains Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) closest on the chase, the Japanese rider one of those who fought Masia right to the final corner at the venue in 2022, and it’s now David Alonso (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) in third, just 25 points off the top as the rookie continues to show zero sympathy for those who’ve been racing these tracks for years. Can Sasaki bounce back and Alonso continue his charge? Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) is within the same single-race 25-point margin of the top too, and won’t be content to settle.

Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo), meanwhile, is now 39 points off the top, making Sepang a probable last stand in the title fight. But if there’s a final corner made for the Turkish rider, it’s likely this one. Can he get back in the mix at the front? Can Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) and Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) repeat that feat? Tune in for more Moto3™ this weekend to find out, with plenty on the line at the Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia!

