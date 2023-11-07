The Royal Enfield Reveal Striking New Meteor 350 Aurora Range

Royal Enfield, the global leader in the mid-size (250cc-750cc) motorcycle segment, announced the European launch of a new range of features and colourways on the globally celebrated Meteor 350. Inspired by the colours of the sky and the horizon, the Meteor 350 Aurora will be available in addition to the existing Fireball, Stellar and Supernova variants. The newly refreshed Meteor 350 range will appeal to those who yearn for less city and more horizon, offering the riders an opportunity to elevate their view and embark on unforgettable journeys inspired by the ever-changing shades of the sky.

Positioned between the Stellar and Supernova, the Meteor 350 Aurora offers a stunning new range of colourways in Aurora Blue, Aurora Green and Aurora Black, complementing the nature and character of the easy cruiser. The new Aurora range comes with a unique blend of retro-inspired elements such as the spoke wheels and chrome-finished parts including engine, exhaust system and components, and features a deluxe touring seat, Tripper navigation, LED headlamps, and aluminium switch cubes. With the addition of this new variant, the Meteor 350 promises to appeal to those customers who are looking for a retro-looking ‘easy cruiser’ from Royal Enfield.

Speaking about the new range and enhancements on the Meteor 350, B Govindarajan, CEO – Royal Enfield said, “As we reflect on the remarkable success of the Meteor 350 in India and international markets it is evident that the Meteor has struck a chord with many motorcycling enthusiasts. Its dynamic cruising ability and dependable performance have resonated deeply with our riders. The Aurora range is a result of our constant interactions with our community of riders, where we witnessed a strong inclination towards retro-inspired cruisers. The new colourways and features are sure to elevate the pleasure of pure retro-cruising among our customers.”

Alongside the launch of the new variant in Aurora, the existing ranges of Fireball, Stellar and Supernova also get new features and updates. The top-of-the-line Supernova range now gets a notch higher, with LED headlamp and aluminium switch cubes along with other premium elements and features. The Stellar range now gets the Tripper navigation device as a standard fitment and the Fireball comes with an elegant Black as the standard stock colour. Customers can personalise the Meteor 350 from a growing range of bespoke Genuine Motorcycle Accessories.

Cruising high in its third year since launch, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 enjoys love and admiration amongst motorcycle enthusiasts across the globe. The Meteor 350 offers a super smooth and refined ride, in and around cityscapes or on that longer cruise out of town. The Meteor 350 has upped the game for Royal Enfield and set new benchmarks in the mid-size motorcycle segment. Sold in more than 60 countries, the Meteor 350 is recognized as a thoroughbred easy cruiser by motorcycle experts and has won many accolades across the globe.