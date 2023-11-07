2024 Honda Cbr650r

The CBR650R evolves its race-inspired style with an aggressive update from headlight to taillight. A brand-new 5-inch TFT screen offers Honda RoadSync connectivity, operated by simplified 4-way toggle switch – a new design made very easy to use. Engine performance is unchanged at 70kW power and 63Nm torque, with A2 option. The CBR650R alongside the naked CB650R – will be the first Honda to be offered with the option of Honda E-Clutch technology, which gives the rider choice of automatic clutch operation by simply using the shift pedal. Chassis specification includes Showa SFF-BP USD forks, dual four-piston radial mount front calipers and 120/70-ZR17 and 180/55-ZR17 tyre combination.

Introduction

Honda’s fully faired CBR650F, launched in 2014 alongside the naked CB650F, provided a healthy slice of four-cylinder middleweight performance, very much at the sporty end of the ‘sports touring’ spectrum. Five years later, the CBR650F became the CBR650R, the upgrade from ‘F’ to ‘R’ indicating an even more potent shot of sporty ability designed to be explored, used and enjoyed on the street.

In the process of its transformation the CBR650R became, deliberately, a rare breed: a four-cylinder sports bike that provides similar pleasure, enjoyment and adrenaline to an RR machine, yet with enough practicality – and sensible running costs – to make it a viable option as day-to-day transport in addition to weekend fun.

It’s a direction that was well received. In 21YM, the CBR650R was the best-selling sports bike in Europe as it continued its development curve with user-driven detail improvements and a major upgrade for the front suspension.

24YM is an important year for the CBR650R and while updated style and functionality will get attention, this bike – alongside its naked sibling, the CB650R – will go down in history as the first Honda to be available with Honda E-Clutch technology, which is designed to make motorcycling, from beginner right through to expert, even more enjoyable – and even more exciting.

Model Overview

For 24YM, there’s a fresh look to the CBR650R’s stylish lines and a new headlight, fairing, rider/pillion seat, tail unit and taillight inject sharper sporting energy.

A new 5-inch full colour TFT screen is optically bonded for readability on bright days and features Honda RoadSync connectivity. Managed by new, easy-to-use 4-way lefthand toggle switch (also backlit) the rider can now enjoy on-screen, turn-by-turn navigation and other smartphone features.

Performance from the four-cylinder engine is unchanged; 70kw peak power with 63Nm are fun figures to play with, and the classic in-line 4 cylinder ‘pick-up’ and high-revving top end power are longstanding Honda calling cards. A 35kW option is available for A2 licence holders.

Available as an option on the CBR650R, the new Honda E-Clutch takes away the need for the rider to use the clutch lever to make a shift either up or down the gearbox.

The chassis is as before and a perfect package around town or on a twisting back road. A steel diamond frame provides core rigidity while 41mm Showa SFF-BP USD front forks and Showa rear shock deliver high-quality suspension control. Four-piston radial-mount front brake calipers work 310mm floating discs and cast aluminium wheels mount 120/70-ZR17 and 180/55-ZR17 front and rear tyres.

The 24YM CBR650R will be available in two colour options:

Grand Prix Red Tricolour

Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic

Key Features

3.1 Styling & Equipment

Sports styling evolves aggressively, shaped for speed

New 5-inch full colour TFT screen includes Honda RoadSync connectivity for on-screen turn-by-turn navigation and access to other smartphone functions

New, simplified left hand switchgear easy to use and backlit for night-time

All lighting LED, with new headlight and taillight

With its four-cylinder power unit clearly on display, the CBR650R’s new wrapping ramps up pure sporting appeal and is shaped purely for speed. Led by redesigned dual LED headlights – which emit a penetrating stare – redrawn upper and lower fairings blend muscularity with slim lines and angles.

An aggressive riding position starts with clip-on handlebars that mount beneath the top yoke, matched to rear set footpegs. The new seat unit, too is even more compact and neatly truncates the rear of the machine, adding to the hard-edged sense of purpose. Trim side panels accentuate the minimalism, as does the steel rear mudguard/number plate mount.

Pillion and rider seat shaping has been revised to match the seat unit; seat height remains 810mm. There’s a USB Type-C socket located under the seat.

Premium technology – in the form of a brand new, 5-inch full colour TFT screen – uses optical bonding to improve visibility in bright sunlight. By sealing the gap between the cover glass and TFT screen with resin, glare is reduced and backlight transmittance improved. It’s customisable between Bar, Circle and Simple display patterns and also offers the smartphone connectivity of Honda RoadSync.

Honda RoadSync – through the a new simplified, easy-to-use, backlit 4-way toggle-switch on the left handlebar – allows straightforward, on-screen turn-by-turn navigation as well as the option (via a Bluetooth helmet headset) for the rider to make calls, listen to music or receive voice feedback of weather conditions. All an owner has to do is download the free Honda RoadSync app from either the Play Store or the App Store, connect to the CBR650R, and go.

3.2 Chassis

41mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston (SFF-BP) USD forks

Four-piston, radial-mount front brake calipers and floating discs

120/70-ZR17 and 180/55-ZR17 front and rear tyres

The steel diamond frame uses pressed swingarm pivot plates and twin elliptical spars with a rigidity balance specifically tuned (stiffer around the headstock and more flexible in the spar sections) to deliver excellent all-round handling characteristics with high levels of rider feedback. Rake is set at 25.5° with trail of 100mm and wheelbase of 1,450mm. Kerb weight is 209kg (E-Clutch 211kg).

Showa’s 41mm Separate Function Big Piston (SFF-BP) USD forks offer high-quality reaction. A pressure separation damper in one fork tube and spring mechanism in the other deliver high damping performance and lighter weight. Together with the use of a larger sized piston the result is increased feel, bump absorption and control. Adjustable for 10-stage spring preload, the single-tube monoshock operates directly on the curvaceous gravity die-cast aluminium swingarm.

Four-piston radial-mount front brake calipers work 310mm floating discs, and are paired with a single-piston rear caliper and 240mm disc. The ABS is a two-channel system.

Cast aluminium wheels mount 120/70-ZR17 and 180/55-ZR17 front and rear tyres.

3.3 Engine

70kW peak power with 63Nm peak torque

35kW A2 licence option available

Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC)

The 649cc, DOHC 16-valve engine is unchanged for 24YM. It’s tuned to create the purest, most enjoyable mid-sized four-cylinder performance possible, with the classically fast ‘pick-up’ through the rev range and hard-hitting, high-revving top end for which Honda’s in-line’s fours are renowned. Peak power of 70kW arrives @ 12,000rpm with peak torque @ 63Nm delivered at 9,500 rpm. A 35kW option is available for A2 licence holders.

Direct cam actuation makes for a compact cylinder head; bore and stroke is set at 67mm x 46mm with compression ratio of 11.6:1. Iridium spark plugs are employed and twin air ducts – either side of the fuel tank – feed the airbox and produce a throaty intake roar.

Asymmetric piston skirts minimise bore contact and reduce friction. Ferrous spines on the outer surface of the cylinder sleeves reduce oil consumption (and friction) with improved heat transfer and a silent SV cam chain reduces frictional losses by using a Vanadium coating on its pins. Internal water channelling from cylinder head to cylinders does away with most of the exterior hoses.

The engine uses a compact internal architecture, stacked six-speed gearbox and starter layout with the cylinders canted forward 30°. An assist/slipper clutch eases upshifts while managing rear-wheel lock up under hard braking and rapid downshifts. Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) manages rear wheel traction; it can be turned off should the rider choose.

Fuel consumption of 20.4km/l (WMTC mode) gives a range of over 300km from the 15.4L

fuel tank. EURO5 compliant, environmental efficiency has been updated with revisions to the ECU and catalyser, as well as the addition of an OBD2-2 sensor.

Honda E-Clutch

World-first technology allows the rider to start, stop and change gear without using the clutch lever – just the shift pedal

Available as an option from new; system adds 2kg to kerb weight

Honda E-Clutch also allows normal operation of the clutch lever

Brings more enjoyment and flexibility across a wide range of scenarios, for a ‘next level’ riding experience

The Honda E-Clutch opens up a whole new aspect of the riding experience for every type of rider from raw beginner to seasoned expert. It takes elements of the technology and performance of quickshifters, manually-operated clutches and its unique Dual Clutch Transmission technology to create a unique blend of these well-proven approaches.

In operation, Honda E-clutch is simplicity itself, taking away the need to use the clutch lever to make a shift either up or down the gearbox. The rider simply has to operate the shift pedal for ultra-fast, consistent gear changes, exactly as if using a quickshifter. During the gear change, it uses a harmonised combination of ‘half-clutch’ operation, fuel injection cut and ignition control to eliminate ‘shift shock’ for an ultra-smooth ride. The clutch control itself is managed through an actuator unit – similar to those used in Honda’s unique Dual Clutch Transmission gearboxes – housed inside the right hand engine cover. Total weight of the system is 2kg.

The clutch lever is also not needed when pulling away or coming to a stop. Becoming active as soon as the engine is switched on, the Honda E-clutch system manages both scenarios smoothly, while taking away the possibility of the engine stalling when in operation.

If the rider desires, they are able to operate the clutch lever as normal. If the clutch lever is used above a certain speed, the Honda E-clutch system will re-activate after less than a second; at lower speeds after 5 seconds. Should the rider want to turn off the system for a particular ride, this is also possible via the instrument panel.

Honda E-Clutch takes elements of the technology and performance of quickshifters, manually-operated clutches and Honda’s Dual Clutch Transmission technology to create a unique blend of these well-proven approaches, opening up a whole new aspect of the motorcycling experience for riders of every type and experience level. The clutch and transmission hardware themselves are no different from a conventional motorcycle, with the ultra-compact system weighing only 2 kilograms.

In operation, Honda E-clutch is simplicity itself, taking away the need to use the clutch lever to make a shift either up or down the gearbox. The rider simply has to operate the shift pedal for ultra-fast, consistent gear changes, bringing extra enjoyment to sporty riding. The clutch lever is also not needed when pulling away or coming to a stop. Becoming active as soon as the engine is switched on, the system manages both scenarios smoothly, while taking away the possibility of the engine stalling when in operation, providing extra convenience and peace of mind to town riding involving frequent starts and stops.

In addition to enjoyment and convenience, Honda E-Clutch brings ultimate flexibility. Should the rider wish, they are able to operate the clutch lever as normal at any time. When the clutch lever is used, the Honda E-clutch system will re-activate after less than a second above a certain engine rpm; after 5 seconds at lower engine speeds. Should the rider wish to turn off the system for a particular ride, this is also possible via the switchgear on the left handlebar. The change to manual operation is indicated by a letter ‘M’ on the instrument panel.

The Honda E-Clutch also allows the rider to select an ‘operation feel’ to set the strength of the force required on the shift pedal to make a gear change. Three settings are available: HARD, MEDIUM, and SOFT, each of which can be chosen independently for upshifting and downshifting. The technology will also advise the rider to shift down – via a symbol on the instrument panel – if it detects the motorcycle is in a high gear at a certain speed.

The Honda E-Clutch manages clutch engagement and disengagement based on its reading of parameters including vehicle speed, throttle opening angle, engine rpm, pressure on the shift pedal, clutch motor reduction gear angle, engine countershaft speed and gear position. The clutch is operated through an actuator unit with two motors situated inside the right hand engine cover. As the clutch is engaged or disengaged, the engine’s ignition timing and fuel injection are also controlled, resulting in smooth, shock-free shifting in any situation.

Junya Ono, Project Leader, Honda E-Clutch: “Our Honda E-Clutch is designed to offer motorcyclists a new kind of experience that can make their riding even more fun and exciting. It also adds peace of mind and comfort to town riding or the daily commute. We hope that many riders will try our new system to enjoy the unique mix of sportiness and flexibility it offers.”

Accessories

A range of Genuine Honda Accessories are available for the CBR650R, available both as individual items and grouped in packs, and are ready to bolt straight on:

Racing Pack

Pumps up dynamism with Quickshifter (for the standard manual gearbox and clutch), colour matched Rear Seat Cover and 25mm higher Smoked Tall Screen. A carbon-look Tank Pad adds practical protection and proudly shows off a CBR logo. The pack is completed with an Oil Level Guage and transparent Side Tank Pads with the CBR logo.

Comfort Pack

Increased cold weather rideability from Heated Grips, plus flexible carrying capacity in the form of easy to attach 3L Tank Bag and 15L Rear Seat Bag

The line-up is completed with Wheel Stripes available in different colours. All the accessories featured in packs can also be purchased individually.

Technical Specifications

ENGINE Type Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC inline-4 cylinder Engine Displacement (cm³) 649cc Bore x Stroke (mm) 67.0mm x 46.0mm Compression Ratio 11.6:1 Max. Power Output 70kW/12,000rpm Max. Torque 63Nm/9,500rpm Oil Capacity 2.7L Noise Level (dB) Lwot – 78.3 Lurban – 74.3 FUEL SYSTEM Carburation PGM-FI electronic fuel injection Fuel Tank Capacity 15.4L Fuel Consumption 20.4km/litre ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Starter Electric Battery Capacity 12V/8.6AH ACG Output 380W DRIVETRAIN Clutch Type Wet, multiplate disc Transmission Type 6-speed Final Drive Chain FRAME Type Steel diamond CHASSIS Dimensions (LxWxH) 2120 x 750 x 1,145mm Wheelbase 1450mm Caster Angle 25.5° Trail 100mm Seat Height 810mm Ground Clearance 130mm Kerb Weight 209kg (E-Clutch 211kg) Turning radius 3.0m SUSPENSION Type Front 41mm Showa Separate Function front Fork Big Piston (SFF-BP) USD forks Type Rear Monoshock damper with 10 stage adjustable preload, 43.5mm stroke WHEELS Rim Size Front Hollow section 6-spoke cast aluminium Rim Size Rear Hollow section 6-spoke cast aluminium Tyres Front 120/70ZR17 M/C (58W) Tyres Rear 180/55ZR17 M/C (73W) BRAKES ABS System Type 2 channel; hydraulic dual disc 310mm front, hydraulic disc 240mm rear INSTRUMENTS & ELECTRICS Instruments 5-inch full colour TFT screen includes Honda RoadSync , Digital speedometer, digital bar graph tachometer, dual trip meter, digital bar graph fuel gauge, gear position and upshift indicator, digital clock Headlight LED Taillight LED

# Please note that the figures provided are results obtained by Honda under standardised testing conditions prescribed by WMTC. Tests are conducted on a rolling road using a standard version of the vehicle with only one rider and no additional optional equipment. Actual fuel consumption may vary depending on how you ride, how you maintain your vehicle, weather, road conditions, tire pressure, installation of accessories, cargo, rider and passenger weight, and other factors.