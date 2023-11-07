Yamaha introduce GYTR for Adventure riders

Developed directly from Yamaha’s Rally Racing programme, GYTR Ténéré 700 World Raid kits bring race performance to the public.

Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing for Adventure

Having been introduced to great acclaim in 2022, Yamaha’s rally-inspired Ténéré 700 World Raid has proved a hit with riders looking for the ultimate go-anywhere middleweight adventure bike.

Now, Yamaha have developed a range of GYTR® (Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing) performance parts in collaboration with the Yamaha Rally team, creating three tuning kits to turn the Ténéré World Raid into a true competition motorcycle with higher engine performance and a chassis tuned to deliver true rally capabilities.

Available through European Yamaha dealerships, the three separate kits combine to create the ultimate Ténéré 700 World Raid. The Performance kit is easy to install and adds the GYTR rally seat and footrest set, while increasing engine performance with the GYTR ECU, Akrapovič full titanium exhaust system and air filter kit.

The Handling kit focuses on handling and off-road stability, replacing the Ténéré 700 World Raid’s stock wheels and suspension, while the Rally kit takes things even further with a host of high-end rally components, including large capacity fuel tanks, a genuine rally developed handlebar kit and screen, allowing the fitment of road book instruments, high performance headlights and all the components required to participate in competitive rally raids.

The GYTR Adventure kits are developed for racing purposes only and are available to all Ténéré 700 World Raid riders looking to ride their machines in the most demanding of conditions.

A selection of these parts will also be available separately for any standard Ténéré 700 customers looking to fit specific GYTR Performance parts to their bike. Check with your dealer and on Yamaha-racing.com/gytr/ for which items will fit your needs for your Ténéré 700.

Ténéré 700 World Raid GYTR Performance kit

Developed to unlock the full adventure potential of the Ténéré 700 World Raid’s 689cc CP2 engine, the GYTR Performance kit utilises the stock wiring harness but adds a lightweight race exhaust system from Akrapovič, with headers, slip-on muffler and end cap all constructed from titanium. Designed to optimise exhaust gas flow, the system works in conjunction with the GYTR air filter kit, comprising of a bespoke case and filter element, and the GYTR ECU, which adjusts ignition and fuel mapping to maximise power and torque output and delivery. The GYTR performance parts combine to increase performance by up to 9hp.

Alongside the engine tuning parts, the kit also contains a rally-spec seat and footrest kit. The one-piece GYTR Rally Seat replaces the standard two-part unit. Proudly featuring the GYTR logo, the saddle is made from grippy material for maximum control in even the most challenging conditions. As standard, the Rally Seat increases seat height by 25 mm, however it has been designed to allow the rider to cut the foam and create a customised shape to meet their own ergonomic requirements. The Rally Seat works in conjunction with the wide GYTR Footrest Set, which feature a heavily serrated design to aid grip and an open pattern aimed at reducing the cumulation of mud in extreme conditions.

The final component in the Performance kit is a clutch cover upgrade, with a GYTR branded billet aluminium split cover allowing easy access to the clutch’s inner workings for quick servicing between rally stages.

The GYTR Performance kit has been developed for easy installation, allowing the stock wiring harness, wheels and ABS system to be retained.

Ténéré 700 World Raid GYTR Handling kit

Taking things a step further, the GYTR Handling kit focuses on getting the chassis of the Ténéré 700 World Raid rally-ready, with new race-specification wheels and suspension combining to create a motorcycle prepared to take on the roughest terrains with outstanding handling and stability.

Race-developed 48 mm diameter KYB closed cartridge forks feature DLC coated tubes and have an increased stroke of 270 mm, while a mid-speed valve allows for adjustment over a much wider range. To enable the fitting of the upgraded front suspension, the kit also includes a GYTR triple clamp assembly, machined from billet aluminium 6082 anodised in black. The triple clamp is matched with a compact, yet fully adjustable steering damper, manufactured by Scotts Performance. With 25 settings, which can be adjusted on the fly, the damper has been developed to increase stability and reduce rider fatigue when riding long stints on rough terrain. The triple clamp kit also contains a bracket to keep the standard steering damper. At the rear, a fully adjustable Paioli shock absorber replaces the stock item, featuring high and low-flow rate pistons to optimise compression and rebound damping for improved rider feedback.

GYTR rally wheels, prepared by Haan Wheels using Excel rims and machined hubs in aluminium, reduce weight, while there’s also a new braking system front and rear with Brembo calipers and bigger 300mm disc at the front, with a 267mm rear disc mated to the stock caliper. The GYTR Handling kit ECU allows for deletion of the ABS system and immobiliser. Also included in the kit is a lightweight chain and sprocket set with revised ratios and a new radiator assembly consisting of a bigger radiator and separate oil cooler, as well as all the hoses and brackets required for installation. The kit also includes a black anodised GYTR radiator guard to protect against branches, stones and other debris.

The final element of the Ténéré 700 GYTR Handling kit is the GYTR high front fender for that authentic ‘Dakar’ look and additional protection from whatever the stages throw at you.

Ténéré 700 World Raid GYTR Rally kit

For the ultimate in endurance and rally performance, the GYTR Rally kit adds larger capacity fuel tanks and all the equipment required to fit the roadbook and GPS instrument equipment used in competitive rally raids.

New front tanks, left and right, are made from nylon painted in black and have a transparent ‘window’ to allow for a quick and easy visual check on fuel levels. The tanks are also fitted with dedicated race filler caps to allow for rapid refuelling, while the kit also includes auxiliary tanks which can be fitted to the rear of the machine, increasing the overall fuel capacity to a gigantic 37.6 litres.

The GYTR handlebar kit comes with a quick-action throttle assembly, hand guards and brackets to allow the rider to attach their personal navigation equipment. The Rally kit also includes a new set of indicator and warning lights, a headlight tower kit with four high-performance spotlights and a new polycarbonate screen to provide protection to both the rider and the headlights.

Completing the full rally raid transformation, the Rally kit comes with a GYTR carbon fibre and Kevlar skid plate and a comprehensive sticker kit to create a replica inspired by the upcoming GYTR Africa Eco Rally machine.

This kit also includes a GYTR wiring harness, designed to facilitate the fitting of the kit parts. The loom is lighter than standard and required to remove the ABS and immobiliser.

Take your Ténéré World Raid experience to the next level with these GYTR Performance kits and parts that are now available to order from your Yamaha dealership. To discover all the details of the kits and parts available please visit: Yamaha-racing.com/gytr/

The GYTR parts and GYTR Adventure kits are non-street legal, they are only authorised for usage on closed tracks, private areas and specific events where participation with non-registered vehicles is allowed. The customer takes full responsibility for any use, and/or misuse of the product and agrees that Yamaha holds no responsibility for any consequences, legal, orother, of such use and/or misuse.