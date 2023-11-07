Kawasaki adds spice to the 500cc class in 2024

Since the legendary Mach III of 1969, the model name “Kawasaki 500” has energised and excited riders globally. For 2024, Kawasaki is set to unleash both a Ninja 500 and Z500 to join the battle for sales in the hard-fought mid-capacity sector.

The aggressively styled Z500 is powered by a new twin-cylinder, water-cooled engine equipped with an Assist and Slipper clutch. The responsive power unit is housed in a lightweight trellis type chassis delivering reassuring handling and easy reach to the ground for A2 licence holders. More experienced riders will be keen to take advantage of the lithe cornering and instant urge during sporting weekend rides.

Equipped with a LCD meter, the 2024 Z500 will also be available as a Special Edition model with its own unique livery plus the addition of an under-cowl and a colour TFT meter providing the ability to access information via the latest version of the Kawasaki Rideology App on the rider’s Smartphone and USB-C outlet.

In terms of genuine accessories, the Z500 owner enjoys a plethora of choice including large windshield (in clear or smoke), an ERGO-FIT high seat (+30 mm), tank bag and wheel rim tape.

Enjoying the same core trellis type chassis and invigorating twin-cylinder, water-cooled engine as the Z, the 2024 Kawasaki range also features a new Ninja 500. Presented in the new more aggressive Ninja family look with angular upper cowl and a comprehensive performance styling package, the Ninja 500 meets European A2 licence regulations widening its appeal across experienced riders with a desire for a narrow chassis and easy reach to the ground plus reassuring low speed manoeuvrability matched to genuine sporting performance.

Boasting the possibility to increase the seat height by 30mm via the fitment of an ERGO-FIT high seat, the range of other genuine accessories is comprehensive allowing riders to create a truly personalised mount. And for those that want to start their Ninja 500 ownership experience with an increased specification straight out of the box, the Ninja 500 Special Edition is a bike made for them. Equipped with its own unique colour graphic treatment, the SE includes KIPASS keyless ignition as standard plus a TFT meter and USB-C outlet. In the 500 class, 2024 is the right time to make a statement!

Colours for the 2024 Z500 models are

Z500 – Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray (BK1)

Z500 SE

– Candy Persimmon Red/Metallic Flat Spark Black/Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray (RD1)

– Candy Lime Green/Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray (GN2)

Colours for the 2024 Ninja 500 models are:

Ninja 500 – Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Raw Graystone (BK1)

Ninja 500 SE

– Lime Green/Ebony (GN1)

– Metallic Matte Dark Gray/Metallic Flat Spark Black/Metallic Moondust Gray (GY2)

Both machines will begin arriving in the UK from March, with prices confirmed nearer the time.