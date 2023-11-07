Moto Guzzi Stelvio – Neverending Journey

As Moto Guzzi launches into its second century, it introduces the Stelvio, the second chapter of the Mandello V100 S.

Moto Guzzi Stelvio is a state-of-the-art motorcycle that reaches towards the future. What remains unaltered is Moto Guzzi’s unique design and construction philosophy, distinctive technical preferences and a contemporary style that embraces the future while maintaining the unmistakable essence of Moto Guzzi.

A guiding philosophy underpins the on-off road motorcycle, meticulously crafted for endless journeys, exuding allure and delivering an exquisite riding experience. It is driven by an engine with peerless performance attributes and a distinctive sound.

Unmistakable design and advanced aerodynamics

Fascinating, sophisticated and original: the Moto Guzzi Stelvio is the only motorcycle in its displacement class with a truly innovative development Cardan shaft drive and the only one with an electrically height-adjustable windshield. More importantly, it is the only one to boast such engine architecture of this type. While there are numerous captivating twin-cylinder engines, only one boasts a 90° transverse V-twin configuration and that’s the hallmark of Moto Guzzi. It possesses an utterly distinctive and unparalleled character in the way it delivers torque.

Aerodynamics have undergone an extensive and meticulous overhaul, spearheaded by a dedicated team of engineers solely focused on this aspect. The aim was to optimise air protection, comfort and the joy of riding, aligning with Moto Guzzi’s legacy as the first pioneering motorcycle brand to possess its very own wind tunnel. It took more than 1,500 hours of simulations with CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) calculation software and countless sessions in the wind tunnel to determine the ideal surfaces that would offer maximum protection for the rider and passenger, while occupying the least space.

The windshield was also the subject of special study and is shaped to deflect flows while avoiding rear air vortices, aided by the presence of the two side deflectors. To accommodate different statures, it is electrically adjustable in height up to 150 km/h, with a range of as much as 70 mm.

Revolutionary twin-cylinder ‘compact block’ engine further refined

Moto Guzzi Stelvio is powered by the engine unit recently introduced on the V100 Mandello, though it distinguishes itself in several respects, elevating the overall satisfaction of the riding experience. It should not be a big surprise that two motorcycles of such different backgrounds share a common engine. The Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello and Stelvio projects started in parallel before following quite different development paths.

Moto Guzzi’s ‘compact block’ is a state-of-the-art engine in terms of design and construction; compact and lightweight, it affords an agile chassis imbued with a spirited character. This potent and responsive engine is perfectly equipped to accompany Moto Guzzi over the forthcoming decades, in line with the needs of modern motorcyclists who seek the thrills of the torque with every twist of the throttle, all while balancing fuel efficiency and moderate running costs.

Peak riding pleasure

The Moto Guzzi Stelvio has been designed to excel in all scenarios, delivering comfort and unwavering performance in adventure touring, everyday convenience, and providing an exhilarating experience for those who seek sporty road riding. This is what we call versatility and Moto Guzzi Stelvio exemplifies the art of blending multiple personalities into a single motorcycle.

The credit for such a delightful and satisfying ride belongs to the optimal weight distribution and the lowering of masses, allowed by the engine architecture and the 21-litre fuel tank that extends beneath the seat. But also to the special layout of the new steel tube frame dedicated to Moto Guzzi Stelvio that uses the engine as a load-bearing element. Compared to the unit that powers the V100 Mandello, the front-end has undergone a complete redesign making it stronger and better suited for adventure riding.

First with radar sensors for safer riding

Stelvio is the first Moto Guzzi equipped with the PFF Rider Assistance Solution, offered as a factory option (the bike can be ordered with or without). This cutting-edge driving assistance platform is built on 4D Imaging Radar technology and was developed by Piaggio Fast Forward, a robotics expert based in Boston, founded in 2015 by the Piaggio Group.

This is the first time that such radar sensors (one is located above the front headlight assembly and one below the rear headlight assembly) have been implemented for use on a motorcycle, which has very different dynamics compared to a car, with significant variables of the lean angle when cornering. The advantages, compared with a traditional ultrasonic sensor-based driver assistance system, lie in an extremely wide field of vision and reliable monitoring regardless of lighting and environmental conditions.

Versions and colours

Moto Guzzi Stelvio is available with or without PFF Rider Assistance Solution. There are two colour variants, both matte: Giallo Savana, which features a dark yellow hue on the front of the tank and on the side panels and the more elegant Nero Vulcano, dominated by the black/grey combination, with some yellow highlights on the tank and side panels.

Moto Guzzi Stelvio Data Sheet ENGINE Type Liquid-cooled 90° transverse V-twin cylinder. Double overhead camshaft distribution with finger rocker arms and four valves per cylinder Displacement 1042 cc Bore and stroke 96 x 72 mm Compression ratio 12.6:1 Maximum power 115 CV (84,6 kW) at 8,700 rpm Torque 105 Nm (10,7 kgm) at 6,750 rpm Fuel Electronic fuel injection; dual Ø 52 mm throttle bodies and Ride by wire management Fuel tank capacity 21 litres (reserve 3.5 litres) Homologation Euro 5+ Fuel consumption (WMTC cycle) 5.1 l/100 km CO 2 emissions (WMTC cycle) 119 g/km TRANSMISSION Clutch Wet multi-disc clutch with slipper clutch and hydraulic control and integrated clutch slave Gears 6-speed gearbox Primary transmission Straight-geared, gear ratio: 31/48 (1.548) Primary transmission Cardan shaft drive: gear ratio: 12/38 (3.166) Control management 3 engine maps (MGCM), 3 levels of engine brake control (MGFM), 4 levels of traction control (MGTC), cruise control. 5 Riding modes (Touring, Rain, Road, Sport, Off-Road) FRAME AND WHEEL CHARACTERISTICS Frame Tubular high-strength steel frame Front suspension Front suspension Sachs telescopic hydraulic upside-down fork, Ø 46 mm, adjustable spring preload and rebound hydraulics Front wheel travel 170 mm Rear suspension Aluminium single-sided shock absorber left side, adjustable in spring preload with knob and rebound hydraulics Rear wheel travel 170 mm Brakes Front: dual stainless steel floating discs, Ø 320 mm, Brembo radial-mount callipers with 4 opposed pistons and metal braided hose Rear: stainless steel disc, Ø 280 mm, Brembo floating 2-piston calliper. Continental ABS with cornering function Wheels Aluminium alloy Front rim Tubeless spoked 3.0″ x 19″ Rear rim Tubeless spoked 4.5″ x 17″ Front tyre Radial tubeless 120/70 – R19″ Rear tyre Radial tubeless 170/60 – R17″ ELECTRICAL SYSTEM A/C generator 550 W System voltage 12 V Battery 12 V – 12 Ah DIMENSIONS Length 2.195 mm Width 945 mm Wheelbase 1520 mm Seat height 830 mm Steering headstock tilt 25,6° Trail 116,4 mm Dry weight 222 kg Weight in running order * 246 kg * Weight with bike ready to ride, with all operating fluids and 90% fuel

