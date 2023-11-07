New Moto Guzzi V85 Range

The Moto Guzzi V85 TT was conceived through a skilful blend of evocative design and cutting-edge technical solutions. It was 2019, and right from the start, the new Moto Guzzi revolutionised an increasingly homologated market, creating a new segment, positioning itself as the first iconic adventure bike, balancing stylistic references to the golden age of motorbike adventure with the content and functionality of a modern travel enduro.

Practical, powerful and lightweight, the V85 TT is made to thrill even before you get in the saddle, catering to those who want a motorbike that rekindles the spirit of adventure even on everyday rides. A winning formula proven by its great success with the public and critics, has been further refined over the years: after the V85 TT Travel’s debut in 2020 , the developments introduced in 2021 with the Euro 5 version resulted in the birth of the exclusive Guardia d’Onore limited edition.

For 2024, the Moto Guzzi V85 has been totally revamped with a new range made up of three models, each one with a unique character: The Moto Guzzi V85 Strada, Moto Guzzi V85 TT and Moto Guzzi V85 TT Travel, , thus offer a unique range of options for all motorcyclists eager to hit the road, wherever their destination.

Timeless style takes on a fresh new twist

The iconic and instantly recognisable styling of the Moto Guzzi V85 evolves, this time with a more contemporary interpretation, while refining numerous details that maintain the authentic charm of the initial model, with its essential shapes defined by the lines of the tank, side panels and front mudguard, and of course, by the sculpted 90° V-twin engine.

The front is, as always, characterised by the double circular headlamp, which includes the LED light cluster with the DRL outlining the silhouette of the Moto Guzzi eagle. The headlamp and instrument panel supports are now moulded in die-cast aluminium, in place of the steel tube trellis of the previous generation, giving the top fairing a more sporting and dynamic presence. Continuing the stylistic theme from the front, the newly introduced rear grab handle (offered as an accessory for the V85 Strada) is also made of aluminium. This refined choice contributes to improved passenger comfort and ergonomics.

The fuel tank is one of the defining elements of the V85 lineup, with its sculpted shapes appearing even more robust and dynamic. The recesses just above the engine cylinders seem to be a natural extension of the twin-cylinder engine. The latter features new cylinder head covers, the design of which emphasises the technical upgrades of the unit.



Moto Guzzi V85 Strada

The Moto Guzzi V85 Strada embraces the core values of the V85, including lightness, practicality and simplicity, and takes them to new heights. This makes it the perfect ‘practical machine’, excelling at daily city rides and excursions on both urban roads and out of town.

Agile and comfortable thanks to its upright riding position, the V85 Strada is characterised by a minimalist, elegant and distinctive styling, leaving the rear end slim and streamlined, without grab handles, and abandoning the skid plate and handguards typical of enduro bikes. However, these components are available as accessories, giving riders the option to customise the V85 Strada according to their preferences.

The equipment also features new aluminium alloy spoked wheels enhancing lightness and agility, and these are paired with road-treaded tyres. This has a positive effect on handling, with the Moto Guzzi V85 Strada weighing in at 4 kg less than the V85 TT version. The road-oriented design is further emphasised by the low mudguard on the front wheel and the stylish Nero Isola and Grigio Brera colours.

Moto Guzzi V85 TT

Moto Guzzi V85 TT is the “all-terrain” that embodies the original spirit of the V85, with a highly evocative appearance and styling that harks back to the atmospheres of the 1980s and the enduro bikes on which you could do everything, from everyday transport to adventurous travel.

Moto Guzzi V85 TT keeps the adventure going even when the asphalt comes to an end. It’s equipped with spoked wheels that accommodate tubeless sculpted tyres of 17” and 19” (150/70-17 and 110/80-19 respectively), sizes that will satisfy even off-road enthusiasts. Additionally, the engine is shielded by a new aluminium skid plate and the hand grips feature improved, more protective hand guards.

The Moto Guzzi V85 TT stands out for its red painted frame, combined with the evocative two-tone Rosso Fuji and Grigio Tambora livery. Even the rear shock absorber spring is red and can be easily adjusted for preload using a convenient knob.

Moto Guzzi V85 TT Travel

Moto Guzzi V85 boasts the undisputed qualities of a great traveller: consider the 23-litre fuel tank, providing a range of over 400 km on a single fill, or the final cardan shaft transmission – making the V85 the only bike in its displacement class to use it – always favoured over the chain by long-distance riders due to its cleanliness and low maintenance requirements.

Moto Guzzi V85 TT Travel is the motorbike that turns every journey into an adventure, adding the perfect equipment to the V85 TT’s already excellent base for limitless travel, all year round, with luggage and passenger.

The V85 TT Travel takes body protection to the next level with state-of-the-art features. It boasts a new Touring windshield with aerodynamic shapes, increased height, and 22% more surface area compared to the standard version. Additionally, new side deflectors further enhance protection, making it ideal for motorway cruising and cold weather riding. As a result, air pressure on rider’s helmet is reduced by extra 50% compared to the V85 TT. Like the standard windshield, the Touring version is also manually height adjustable to 5 positions.

The equipment includes Urban series side cases, which now feature a new burnished finish, with high capacity (the right one, with 37 litres, can hold a full-face helmet and the left 27.5 litres) and reduced lateral dimensions, which can be unlocked using the same key.

Moto Guzzi V85 – Data Sheet ENGINE Type Transverse 90° V twin, two valves per cylinder (titanium intake). Cooling Air Displacement 853 cc Bore and stroke 84 x 77 mm Compression ratio 10.5: 1 Maximum power 80 CV (58.8 kW) at 7,750 rpm Torque 83 Nm at 5,100 rpm Fuel Electronic fuel injection; Ø 52 mm single throttle body, Ride-by-Wire Fuel tank capacity 23 litres (including 5 litre reserve) Homologation Euro 5+ Fuel consumption (WMTC cycle) 4.9 l/100 km CO 2 emissions (WMTC cycle) 119 g/km TRANSMISSION Clutch Dry single disc Gears 6-speed gearbox Gear ratio values 1st 16/39 = 1: 2.437 2nd 18/32 = 1: 1.778 3rd 21/28 = 1: 1.333 4th 24/26 = 1: 1.083 5th 25/24 = 1: 0.960 6th 27/24 = 1: 0.889 FRAME AND SUSPENSION Frame Tubular high-strength steel frame Front suspension Hydraulic upside-down telescopic fork, Ø 41 mm, adjustable spring preload and rebound hydraulics Front wheel travel 170 mm Rear suspension Double-sided swingarm in box-type aluminium with a single shock on the right side, with adjustable spring (controlled via a knob on the V85 TT and V85 TT Travel) preload and hydraulic rebound Rear wheel travel 170 mm Front brake Double 320 mm stainless steel floating discs, Brembo radial-mounted callipers with 4 opposed pistons. Rear brake Ø 260 mm stainless steel disc, floating calliper with 2 pistons Wheels Spoked (V85 Strada: with aluminium alloy spokes) Front rim Cross-spoke tubeless 2.50” x 19” Rear rim Cross-spoke tubeless 4.25” x 17” Front tyre Tubeless 110/80 – R19” Rear tyre Tubeless 150/70 – R17” ELECTRICAL SYSTEM A/C generator 430 W System voltage 12 V Battery 12 V – 12 Ah DIMENSIONS Seat height 830 mm Dry weight 209 kg (V85 Strada: 205 kg; V85 TT Travel: 211 kg) Kerb weight * 230 kg (V85 Strada: 226 kg; V85 TT Travel: 243 kg) * Weight with bike ready to ride, with all operating fluids and 90% fuel

