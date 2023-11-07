Comprehensive protection now available for all Yamaha R3 models

A new secondary water pump cover to fit the latest iteration of the Yamaha YZF-R3 (MY23 onwards) is now available.

Perfectly matched to suit the the recently launched (MY23) clutch cover, this means all models of YZF-R3 from 2015 onwards can now enjoy comprehensive world-class engine and chassis protection without compromising performance or aesthetics.

In addition to the engine protection, brake and clutch lever guards have also been developed for fast, easy and secure fitment to the standard Yamaha YZF-R3 handlebars.

Bullet frame sliders are also available — together with the universal chain guard and 6mm paddock stand bobbins, YZF-R3 owners can fully protect and equip their bikes for action, whatever their level, from track days to racing in the World Supersport 300 championship and R3 Blu Cru European Cup.

GBRacing secondary covers remain as the only protective products to carry FIM product approval with each and every GBRacing component carefully created to meet the very strict requirements and standards.

All GBRacing products are designed and made in the UK and are available to purchase direct from GBRacing or from its official dealers both in the UK and in 40 countries around the world.

