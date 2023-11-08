World Premiere Lambretta Elettra

Lambretta presents the Elettra, its vision for electric mobility.

The Elettra stands out for it’s style that respects 77 years of history and positions itself as role model for future luxurious mobility.

Consistent respect for the unmistakable design typical for the Brand. The combination of original design with a high-performance electric propulsion, places Elettra at the forefront of the two-wheel panorama. A true dream product, full of charm and contents.

Design

It’s uniqueness is revealed by the sharp and decisive lines of the front, perfectly armonized with the softer and more organic rear volumes. A tribute to the lines of the Lambretta LD. An aesthetic dialogue between past and future, marked by the very personal, minimalistic, sinuous profile of the floating seat.

The design not only strikes and excites, but interprets necessary functions brilliantly. Alongside a steel frame and chassis, there are generously sized 12″ wheels and a classic ‘pull-wheel’ double shock front suspension. The rear suspension is completely redesigned with a shock-absorbing unit positioned horizontally above the engine, connected with an arm to the aluminum swingarm. An innovative step for Lambretta.

The handlebar hiding the wooden ‘retractable’ brake levers, is a design masterpiece itself next to the ‘hooked’ head-lamp the most innovative on the market. The digital instrumentation projects Elettra into another aesthetic dimension of communication and interaction with the rider.

The entire rear body can be automatically lifted at the touch of a remote control. This gives practical access to the compartment that houses the battery. The body itself includes a helmet compartment.

Lambretta performance

In full Lambretta tradition, the Elettra guarantees performance, starting from its maximum speed of approximately 110 km/h, thanks to a continuous and peak power of 4kW and 11 kW respectively, and a torque of 258 Nm.

This outstanding performance is thanks to its Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM), a choice for quality and performance, capable of ensuring great torque, the best weight/power ratio, high efficiency and reliability.

With its 3 different ‘modes’ to adapt one’s riding style to the mobility needs of the moment, Eco – Ride – Sport, the Elettra ensures a very convenient travel autonomy, which varies from approx 130 km (at a constant speed of 40 km/h) up to over 60 km (at a constant speed of 80 km/h).

The charging time of the battery (lithium, 4.6 kWh) is respectively approximately 5h30′ with a 220V home system and reduced to approximately 35 minutes with a ‘fast charge’ in a public place (up to 80%).

The overall dimensions are those of the perfect scooter for today’s urban mobility. A convenient seat height suitable for everyone (780mm) and a weight that is within the absolute normality of the category (135kg).

No technical solution is an end in itself. Every detail contributes to creating a unique model. The concept and development of Elettra are the work of the design team led directly by our president Walter Scheffrahn, who personally took care of every single aspect of the design.

The Lambretta range

Lambretta confirms its originality and competitiveness on the international market with a complete and modern range of high-quality products, available in different types of propulsion, displacements and trendy colours.

Lambretta Elettra joins the existing range, which includes the X series with X125 and X300, the V-Special series and the G-Special.

X SERIES

The X series represents an innovative product line, with a modern design that however maintains the typical Lambretta DNA. It includes the X125 (unveiled at EICMA 2022) and X300 models. X125 is thought of as the ‘ideal vehicle’ of the new generation of Lambrettisti especially for urban use, anticipating their great expectations in terms of quality and design. X300 lends itself to wider use. The X series features sporty and tapered lines, which immediately recall the typical stylistic features of the legendary Lambrettas of the past. The design of the steel sides is innovative, with ‘diamond’ lines that still maintain the Lambretta soul and spirit, updating them in a new guise. The fixed mudguard which is a peculiar feature of the Lambretta is retained.

G-SPECIAL

The G-Special series has its flagship model in the G350. It is positioned at the top of the premium market and represents the high-end extension of the current V-Special range. The concept and design, by Walter Scheffrahn and Peter Beselin, are inspired by the classic Lambretta designs of the past. It is the series with the highest displacement model in the premium classic scooter category. A high-quality product that represents the brand’s flagship model. It is presented on the market as a benchmark in the segment, with characteristics superior to competing products.

V-SPECIAL

The Lambretta range already includes the V-Special series in three displacements, V50- V125 and V200 introduced on the market during 2017.

Operational activities

Lambretta today is present in 45 countries. Its holding company is based in Lugano, while its administrative activity is located near London and its operational/technical works in Bangkok.

The new range is the result of close collaboration with the Lambretta Thai branch, which began operating over 3 years ago. It is Lambretta’s operational base in Asia, with great industrial solidity behind it in terms of production and distribution.

Lambretta models are built using the best available technologies, ensuring the highest quality according to global quality standards. This business model allows Lambretta to boast the best components offered on the market from a technological point of view.

Price list

V50 V125 V200: Already on the market

X125: 5.700 Euro (indicative, marketing in Europe from 2024)

X300: 6.200 Euro (indicative, marketing in Europe from 2024)

G350: 7.200 Euro (indicative, marketing in Europe from 2024)