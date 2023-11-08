Search
REV'IT! Echelon GTX – All-new laminated GORE-TEX adventure travel outfit

REV’IT! Echelon GTX – All-new laminated GORE-TEX adventure travel outfit

Frank Duggan
Frank Duggan

REV’IT! Echelon GTX – All-new laminated GORE-TEX adventure travel outfit

Echelon Gtx – All-new Laminated Gore-tex Adventure Travel OutfitREV’IT! has launched its all-new laminated GORE-TEX adventure travel outfit – the Echelon GTX. Paving the way for all-season Adventure Travel excursions both on and off the beaten path, both the Echelon GTX jacket and Echelon GTX pants will put you on a path that inevitably leads to adventure. Ready to go; outward bound! Discover the Echelon GTX now at your official REV’IT! dealer and on www.revitsport.com. Pricing and sizing details below.

If it’s adventure you’re after
REV’IT!’s all-new Echelon GTX outfit combines all the riding comfort to leave the comfort zone with a refreshing outdoor scene-inspired design and progressive color options. A careful mix of 2L and 3L GORE-TEX fabrics is used throughout to offer durable waterproofing as well as all the lightweight wearing comfort you could ever want if it’s adventure you’re after.

Echelon Gtx – All-new Laminated Gore-tex Adventure Travel OutfitForm-meets-function design
The REV’IT! Echelon GTX jacket and Echelon GTX pants both sport a refined, minimalist design with clever features subtly woven into its GORE-TEX outer-shell material. Practical additions such the jacket’s top-tier, waterproof TIZIP® main zipper that hides an extra-large ventilation panel underlines the multi-season appeal of the outfit while its highly effective, stretch-enhancing elements are positioned to perfectly blend into the form-meets-function design.

Confidence, safety, and a touch of sophistication
With no risk of having to choose style over substance, the Echelon GTX outfit comes with a Class AA safety rating for both the jacket and the pants. The Echelon GTX ensemble also features REV’IT!’s proprietary CE-level 2 SEESOFT AIR back protector, CE-level 2 SEEFLEX armor at the shoulders, elbows, and knees, and CE-Level 1 SEESMART protection at the hips as standard. To ensure that you ride with confidence, safety, and a touch of sophistication—no matter where your adventures may lead.

Echelon Gtx – All-new Laminated Gore-tex Adventure Travel OutfitECHELON GTX JACKET
€ 699,99
CHF 699,99
£ 669.99
DKK 5399,00
PLN 3399,00
SEK 7699,00
NOK 8499,00
$ 699.99
CAD 929.99

Jacket available in the colors Brown-Brown, Anthracite-Black, and Grey-Black
Sizes: 36-38-40-42-44-46

Echelon Gtx – All-new Laminated Gore-tex Adventure Travel OutfitECHELON GTX PANTS
€ 519,99
CHF 529,99
£ 499.99
DKK 3999,00
PLN 2499,00
SEK 5699,00
NOK 6299,00
$ 499.99
CAD 679.99

Pants available in the color Black-Anthracite
Standard sizes: S-M-L-XL-XXL-3XL-4XL
Short sizes: M-L-XL-XXL
Long sizes: M-L-XL-XXL

For more REV’IT news check out our new dedicated page

For more information on REV’IT! products visit revitsport.com/gb_en/

