Masia stamps some authority on the field in Malaysia

Championship leader Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) started his weekend at the PETRONAS Grand Prix of Malaysia as he means to go on as the Spaniard’s 2:12.065 saw him top the pile on Day 1.

Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was looking strong from the off as well and was closest to Masia in P2, looking to keep his title hopes alive. Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia), fresh from a maiden podium, also took well to the Petronas Sepang International Circuit and made a big step in Practice 2 to put himself into the top three on combined timings.

Buriram winner and Championship contender David Alonso (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) had another strong showing as the rookie found himself just 0.037s away from the top three in P4. Matteo Bertelle (Rivacvold Snipars Team) made it three Hondas in the top five as the Italian rounded out that top five ahead of title challenger Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3).

The returning Romano Fenati (Rivacold Snipers Team) looked strong in Practice 1 and ended the day 7th overall ahead of title contender Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP), as Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) and David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) rounded out the top 10.

Moto3™ action continues on Saturday, make sure not to miss any of the action with Practice 3 at 08:40 and qualifying at 12:50 local time (GMT +8)!

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com