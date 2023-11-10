PETRONAS to power Moto2 and Moto3 with new sustainable fuel from 2024

The official supplier to the intermediate and lightweight classes announces new sustainable fuel at the PETRONAS Grand Prix of Malaysia

PETRONAS and Dorna Sports have announced the usage of a new sustainable fuel for Moto2™ and Moto3™, starting next season. As the official fuel supplier for the intermediate and lightweight classes, PETRONAS is committed to delivering an optimised fuel, joining MotoGP™ in the race towards a net-zero carbon emission future.

In 2024, Moto2™ and Moto3™ will be solely powered by PETRONAS Primax Pro-Race M2 fuel formulated with at least 40% non-fossil biofuel, meeting the requirements of the 2024 FIM Grand Prix World Championship regulations.

This evolution in the partnership enables PETRONAS to support the commercial rights holder and organiser of MotoGP™ in achieving its goal of powering all Grand Prix classes with 100% sustainable fuel by 2027, beginning a new global era of zero carbon fuels.

Datin Anita Azrina Abdul Aziz, PETRONAS Senior General Manager, Group Strategic Relations and Communications: “I am proud to see the partnership with Dorna Sports continue to evolve, as we work together towards a lower carbon future for the sport. For PETRONAS, the development of sustainable fuels is key in unlocking new opportunities as we look to redefine ourselves in the face of this energy transition.

“This key milestone highlights the shared commitment of both PETRONAS and Dorna Sports to create a pathway to a lower carbon future and together with our partners, we will keep pushing boundaries with our Fluid Technology Solutions™.”

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports: “2024 marks the start of a new era for motorcycle Grand Prix racing as we take the first step towards a new global era of zero carbon fuels. Working with a world-leading partner like PETRONAS to make this a reality in Moto2™ and Moto3™ is fantastic for us, ensuring both classes continue to have incredible performance at the same time as using a minimum 40% non-fossil fuel, using the paddock as a testing ground before these technologies reach real customers on the street. This is our ethos, too – MotoGP is the pinnacle of two wheels, and our sport drives innovation from the top. Working with PETRONAS, we’re confident Moto2™ and Moto3™ will continue to do just that from 2024 onwards.”

During the development phase, the PETRONAS Primax Pro-Race M2 fuel underwent rigorous engine performance testing with key manufacturers and selected teams within Moto2™, Moto3™ and World Superbike.