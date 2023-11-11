Masia takes statement pole at Sepang nearly a second clear

Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) absolutely smashed it out the park in qualifying for the PETRONAS Grand Prix of Malaysia as the #5 set the first-ever 2:10 lap on a Moto3™ machine.

Masia’s 2:10.846 sits as the new all-time lap record at Sepang and secured the Leopard rider pole position by an incredible 0.906s. Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) will line up alongside the polesitter after the Dutchman finished best of the rest in P2. Rounding out the front row will be Matteo Bertelle (Rivacold Snipers Team) who finished just 0.026s behind the Husqvarna machine.

Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team) took 4th place after missing out on the front row by 0.121s. The Spaniard is set to head Row 2 ahead of title challenger Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) and rookie Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo). Joel Kelso (CFMoto Racing PruestelGP) is next up in 7th place. The Aussie will be joined on row three by David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo), the latter riding to keep his title hopes alive.

Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) rounds out the top 10. Championship hopeful Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Ajo) suffered from a mid-session crash and could only manage P15.

The Moto3™ riders’ attention now turns to the race on Sunday, make sure not to miss any of the action as it commences at 11:00 local time (GMT +8).

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com