Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeLatest NewsMasia takes statement pole at Sepang nearly a second clear

Masia takes statement pole at Sepang nearly a second clear

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Vote for your Modern Classic Motorcycle News - Bike of the Year 2023

Cast your vote here

Masia takes statement pole at Sepang nearly a second clear

Masia Takes Statement Pole At Sepang Nearly A Second ClearJaume Masia (Leopard Racing) absolutely smashed it out the park in qualifying for the PETRONAS Grand Prix of Malaysia as the #5 set the first-ever 2:10 lap on a Moto3™ machine.

Masia’s 2:10.846 sits as the new all-time lap record at Sepang and secured the Leopard rider pole position by an incredible 0.906s. Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) will line up alongside the polesitter after the Dutchman finished best of the rest in P2. Rounding out the front row will be Matteo Bertelle (Rivacold Snipers Team) who finished just 0.026s behind the Husqvarna machine.

Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team) took 4th place after missing out on the front row by 0.121s. The Spaniard is set to head Row 2 ahead of title challenger Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) and rookie Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo). Joel Kelso (CFMoto Racing PruestelGP) is next up in 7th place. The Aussie will be joined on row three by David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo), the latter riding to keep his title hopes alive.

Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) rounds out the top 10. Championship hopeful Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Ajo) suffered from a mid-session crash and could only manage P15.

The Moto3™ riders’ attention now turns to the race on Sunday, make sure not to miss any of the action as it commences at 11:00 local time (GMT +8).

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.comMasia Takes Statement Pole At Sepang Nearly A Second Clear

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Pecco vs Martin: the contenders go toe-to-toe for pole in Malaysia

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Pecco Vs Martin: The Contenders Go Toe-to-toe For Pole In Malaysia

Pecco vs Martin: the contenders go toe-to-toe for pole in Malaysia

Frank Duggan - 0