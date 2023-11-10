Ogura beats Aldeguer to Day 1 honours

Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) is the rider to beat after the opening day of the PETRONAS Grand Prix of Malaysia. Ogura’s 2:06.093 came from a late Practice 2 charge where the Team Asia rider became the only competitor to beat Fermin Aldeguer’s (Beta Tools SpeedUp) Practice 1 lap time.

The latter topped Practice 1 with his 2:06.183, a time that held firm to consolidate 2nd place on the combined timings, as Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) made his presence known after his Practice 2 time attack saw the Spaniard sit just 0.100s back from the top spot in P3.

Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) is also looking strong around the Sepang International Circuit. The Brit’s personal best times from P1 and P2 were within 0.003s of each other with his P1 time seeing him just miss out on the top three by 0.050s. Championship leader Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) rounded out the top five as he made positive steps forward in the afternoon to finish just ahead of Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing) and Sergio Garcia (Pons Wegow Los40). Acosta can wrap up the title this weekend if he finishes in the top four regardless of where Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) ends the Malaysian GP, and the Italian was P19 on Day 1.

Dennis Foggia (Italtrans Racing Team) put in an impressive performance to finish the day in 8th place overall. The Italian’s teammate Joe Roberts finished just behind him in P9 with Albert Arenas (Red Bull KTM Ajo) rounding out the top 10.

Moto2™ will be back in action on Saturday for Practice 3 at 9:25 and qualifying at 13:45 local (GMT +8)!

