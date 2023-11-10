UNIMATIC X Royal Enfield.Hitting the road with the Modello Quattro U4-RE, a limited edition collaboration of 122 exquisite timepieces.

In its latest limited edition release UNIMATIC joins forces with Royal Enfield, synonymous with timeless design and a legacy of unparalleled journeys. Limited to only 122 pieces, The Royal Enfield x UNIMATIC Modello Quattro ref. U4-RE is a military watch Made in Italy, built to reflect the spirit of adventure and craftsmanship that both brands stand for.

It features a glossy black dive dial with bright red Royal Enfield logo and markers in Super-LumiNova® GL old radium lume and gold metallic closed second rail, reminiscent of the iconic Madras stripes, hand laid on Royal Enfield models for generations. Fitted with the Seiko NH35A automatic movement tuned to 21600bph with 41h power reserve and hacking second hand, this timepiece features a heavily sandblasted 40mm stainless steel case that was inspired by the finish of the Royal Enfield’s legendary engine. The screw-down caseback is engraved with a “Made like a gun” Royal Enfield slogan and the individual identification number.

The watch comes on a black heavy-duty nylon nato strap, black DLC brushed hardware signed UNIMATIC and an extra cognac two-piece calf leather strap. Given the small quantities produced, the watch can only be secured via draw on launches.unimaticwatches.com, with a price of €550. The draw will be open from November 9th, 6:00 PM CET until November 16th, 6:00 PM CET.

This exclusive collaboration between UNIMATIC and Royal Enfield pays homage to the shared values of precision, passion, and authentic craftsmanship. The resulting timepiece reflects the soul of two iconic brands coming together.

Technical Specifications:

UNIMATIC Modello Quattro U4-RE

300m water-resistance

Time function

316 stainless steel sandblasted finish

Diameter 40mm case

Glossy black dive dial with bright red Royal Enfield logo

Super-LumiNova® GL old radium

Black heavy-duty nylon nato strap, black DLC brushed hardware signed UNIMATIC

Extra cognac two-piece calf leather strap, Black DLC brushed hardware signed UNIMATIC