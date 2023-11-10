Martin and Zarco host FIM MiniGP World Final bike lottery in Sepang!

The Prima Pramac Racing duo were on hand as each rider in the World Final is matched with the machine they’ll be riding in Valencia.

The latest FIM MiniGP World Final installment is edging ever closer as we get set to welcome the class of 2023 to the Circuit Ricardo Tormo between the 21st and 23rd of November, and on Thursday at the Malaysian GP, Jorge Martin and his Prima Pramac Racing teammate Johann Zarco were on hand to help out as the riders got matched up with the machines they’ll be riding in the event.

As it has done in the past, for transparency and fairness, the selection took place via lottery. With each rider set to arrive with a bike on site to race, as well as a host of other crucial technical and rider equipment for their use at the event, randomisation ensures a level playing field for all.

The randomly selected rider from one bowl was matched to a randomly selected chassis and engine from another bowl, ensuring maximum transparency and parity for everyone. Martin and Zarco held up each selected rider and bike before each selection was placed on the board showing the matches.

With the lottery done, it’s – almost – time to switch into race mode. The FIM MiniGP World Final kicks off with a day of briefings and checks on Tuesday the 21st of November, before Wednesday’s Free Practice and qualifying sessions take place ahead of the main event on Thursday!