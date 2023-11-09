Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 debuts on Xbox consoles

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021, a game that allows you to make a career as a motorcycle mechanic, debuts on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

The title is distinguished by a good dose of realism and extensive mechanics-related options. The simulator’s release date is set for November 8 this year. Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 has already been released on PC and Nintendo Switch, and is also expected to hit PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in the next few months.

The simulator, created by Polish studio Play2Chill S.A., has previously already appeared on PC and Nintendo Switch. On the Steam platform, the game currently has 74 percent positive reviews (out of about 1,000 player reviews). The publisher of the game on Xbox One is Ultimate Games S.A. Thanks to backward compatibility, the title also works on Xbox Series X|S.

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 is a game that allows you to become a motorcycle mechanic who starts his career with a small garage, but with the prospect of creating a large business. The gameplay is based mainly on the execution of varied orders concerning, among other things, the repair, overhaul and construction of motorcycles.

The simulator’s developers focused on realism, preparing extensive options related to motorcycle mechanics. Importantly, each of the types of motorcycles available in the game consists of about 400 different parts.

“This is a game for both motorcycle fans and lovers of broader mechanics, which provides a calm and relaxing experience. Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 obviously refers to the Car Mechanic Simulator series in its concepts, but it also has its own unique features,” says COO of Ultimate Games S.A., Rafal Jelonek.

In Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021, the progress system is based on experience points earned during the execution of orders and the funds obtained, which can be spent on the development of the workshop. The simulator also offers, among other things, options for testing motorcycles, personalizing equipment and the garage, as well as searching for unique parts.

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 – main features:

motorcycle mechanic career;

realistic gameplay;

diverse types of motorcycles;

hundreds of motorcycle parts;

equipment testing.

The simulator’s release date for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S is set for November 8, 2023. Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 is also expected to be released on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in the coming months.