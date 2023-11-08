Still the reference, still the standard: KTM primes the next generation of ground-breaking KTM SX-F models for early December 2023.

Out of the gate, over a triple, past the checkered flag and pristinely placed onto a dealership floor: the KTM SX-F motocross line-up is still the best READY TO RACE performance range in the sector. Now for 2024, dropping early December, the company is braced to offer the next phase of what will be a revolutionary rider experience.

The latest iteration of the KTM SX-F range is a highly advanced technical platform that will form the basis of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s championship ambitions. The potential of the KTM SX-F foundation is beyond doubt and boasts the DNA of countless wins, podiums and titles in the upper echelons of motocross and supercross competition through the last decade.

However KTM wants to offer even more. In 2024, the possibilities to harness the connectivity potential of both bike and racer is bigger and more exciting than ever. There has never been a more relevant time to strive to be better, and KTM will place even more power and metrics into the hand of the rider.

“The KTM SX-Fs have always said a lot about our mentality and about us as a company and for 2024 we’re set to move the needle once again,” said Riaan Neveling, Head of KTM Global Marketing. “Our credentials on the dirt are as bright as our colours but we are always looking at how we can further empower riders and racers – that’s why several 2024 models are going to cause quite a stir. Success, experience and imagination can produce some really cool concepts and we will push the segment once again with what we have in store.”

Keep eyes peeled across social media starting early December 2023. There is only one brand still in the fastest line.