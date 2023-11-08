New Vespa Primavera And Vespa Sprint S

Always Primavera

The first version of Vespa Primavera was born in the turbulent and creative climate of 1968 and quickly became a star, providing the generation that was changing the world with two wheels, and a whole lot of style.

With its contained dimensions and innovative lines, light and clean, combined with sparkling performance, simplicity and riding pleasure, Vespa Primavera was a breath of fresh air in a world hungry for change. Its global success made it one of the most beloved models in Vespa history.

Designed according to the same principles of style and elegance and equipped with the very best technology of the time, Vespa Primavera was reborn in 2013. The “small body” Vespa, which has always embodied the energetic and most urban spirit of Vespa, became ultra-modern, designed to ensure mobility with the elegance of an exclusive design, but also practicality and unique technical solutions, such as the full steel body. Harnessing the best technology of the time, the design and style of the new Vespa Primavera represented a real step forward with respect to previous generations.

Exactly ten years since its return, today Vespa Primavera undergoes an important style and technology revamp while maintaining its iconic legacy. The Vespa story is, after all, one of infinite technical and style development. The models evolve gradually, sometimes significantly, but they never lose sight of the original idea that has always put style, elegance, and riding pleasure at the heart of the project.

Vespa Sprint

In the mid 1960s, a new generation of sports Vespa invaded Europe’s roads. These little “rockets” were small, quick, extremely agile and modern, just like the spirit of the guys and girls riding them.

Born out of the “small body” that characterised Vespa 50 and Vespa Primavera, they divided the world of the best loved scooter into two families, leaving the large body models to the adults.

Today the Vespa Sprint S is the natural heir to that tradition of vitality, style and youth. Based on the body of the new Vespa Primavera, it is dedicated to young riders and emphasises the sporty style details that its very name, legendary by birthright, evokes.

Presented in 2014, the Vespa Sprint family is now updated in line with the technical and style development of the Primavera range.

A new style, always Vespa

Owning a Vespa has always been a lifestyle choice, a statement of independence, elegance and positivity. Vespa represents a style that has continued to evolve, often anticipating or setting trends and always modern, always current, accompanying the generations that have long trusted in Vespa for their freedom.

Sharing the same exclusive steel body that has always distinguished Vespa from every other scooter, ensuring it is unique, Primavera and Sprint S now flaunt a series of style updates that bring them even more up to date.

The Piaggio Centro Stile continues to identify new finishings and new combinations of materials while ensuring meticulous attention to detail, to highlight the uniqueness and different identities of Vespa Primavera and Vespa Sprint.

The entire handlebar block has been redesigned with real attention to both the overall shape and the details, while the hand grips are also new for more immediate, natural control.

The leg shield back plate on the Primavera and Sprint S is new, elevating the sensation of perceived material and assembly quality. The Vespa Primavera Tech version, complete with keyless system, incorporates a selector that replaces the tradition key ignition. The wheel rims are new, with a five-spoke design for the Primavera, while the six spokes of the Sprint S form a particular spiral shape that adds energy and dynamism to the silhouette. Additional elements that have undergone a style revamp include the new crest on the mudguard (only for Vespa Primavera) and the new design and finishings of the central steering cover.Even the seat has been improved on the various versions, thanks to the use of new materials that ensure a better finish.

New technology

As well as undergoing a significant restyling, the new Vespa Primavera and Vespa Sprint S also receive a technical upgrade to ensure they remain cutting-edge, just as Vespa has always done throughout its history, embodying the best available technology decade after decade.

The Tech version of Vespa Primavera uses a key-less system, which sees the classic ignition switch on the rear shield replaced by a practical selector. The rider need only switch this to the ON position , and then the engine is started as usual, using the button located on the right-hand control bock. The key is used to open the seat and activate the Vespa remote identification system, which causes all the indicators to flash, a particularly useful function in busy car parks.

The new instrument panel, adopted by all Primavera and Sprint S versions (with the exception of Primavera Tech 125, 150 and Elettrica), elegantly combines both analogue and digital functions, displayed on a 3″ LCD screen. The traditional elegance of the Vespa speedometer is integrated with a series of functions including distance-based trip management, fuel consumption and average and maximum speed. The digital instrumentation also allows for management of the Vespa MIA multimedia platform, which connects Vespa to a smartphone – as standard on Vespa Primavera Tech and optional across the rest of the range.

In its 125 and 150 cc versions, Vespa Primavera Tech adopts a technological new 5″ TFT Full Colour instrument panel, one of the most advanced available today. As well as trip and vehicle-related functions, the Vespa MIA app allows the TFT screen to display all the functions for the management of phone calls, messages and music playlists as well as pictogram-based navigation, with a double day/night viewing mode.

Safety is also heightened with LED technology used for all the lights, both for Primavera and Vespa Sprint S. The new elements include the headlight, taillight and characteristic indicators integrated into the chassis. Greater visibility and better lighting improve the riding and level of safety in all conditions.

Two successful families

The arrival of the new Vespa Primavera and Vespa Sprint S versions allows for a redesign of the Vespa range, with Vespa Primavera and Vespa Sprint S now available with both a combustion engine and an electric motor.

The fuel-powered versions, with an engine capacity of 50, 125 or 150 cc, flaunt an ultra-modern, four-stroke engine with three valves and electronic injection. All are compliant with the latest Euro 5+ standard. In line with its eco-friendly spirit, models in the new “small body” Vespa range are also available with an electric motor, as a Moped version (moped-compliant and with speed limited to 45 km/h) and a Motorcycle version, available with the Primavera Tech equipment package.

All models with an electric power unit flaunt technology developed in recent years on the Vespa Elettrica, born in 2018, with the battery located under the seat. An efficient and compact layout that ensures the unique and iconic Vespa design remains intact. Because Vespa is not simply an electric scooter, but a work of art with a technological heart.

Vespa Primavera Elettrica and Vespa Sprint S Elettrica (or rather the Moped versions) also benefit from the fact the battery can be removed in a matter of seconds by disconnecting the cable that connects it to the vehicle; complete with handle, it can easily be transported for convenient charging at home, in the office or anywhere you may be.

A colourful universe

With its colourful, carefree universe, Vespa expresses the personality of its rider. This is why the new Primavera and Sprint S are keen to exploit the Vespa colour tradition, building on it to create a look that is even more lively and contemporary.

Vespa Primavera is available in Bianco Innocente, Nero Convinto, Verde Amabile, Arancio Impulsivo and Blu Energico, each paired with elegant chrome finishings. With its different engines, Vespa Primavera is also available with the Primavera S trim, which offers trendy shades paired with dedicated seat, finishings and graphics. Colours include: Beige Avvolgente, Nero Convinto Opaco and Giallo Curioso.

Primavera Tech expresses the most technological Vespa heart, its Blu Energico Opaco and Grigio Entusiasta colours contrasting with irreverent graphics and neon green finishings.

Vespa Sprint S is available in five colours: Bianco Innocente, Nero Convinto Opaco, Verde Ambizioso, Rosso Coraggioso and Blu Eclettico. Each shade is paired with dedicated graphics and bold black details, with either a matt finish, in the case of the traditional steering cover for example, or a polished look, like the wheels.

