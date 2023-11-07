Panigale V4 Sp2 30° Anniversario 916: Ducati Celebrates The Supersport Icon

Ducati celebrates the 30 th anniversary of the 916 with a model in a limited, numbered series of 500 units.

The Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916 is Ducati’s homage to a bike that represented a milestone in the company’s history. A true icon of design and the world of racing, exhibited at the MoMA in New York, which even today, 30 years later, is still considered the emblem of beauty applied to two wheels.

The unmistakable features and supersport character of the Ducati 916, the bike from which the design DNA of all Ducati sports bikes originates, can be found on the Panigale Anniversario. The genes of the 916 can be found in the mass concentrated on the front, in the sinuous view from the top and in elements such as the headlight, the “nose”, the air intakes, the V of the fairing, the sculptural, diamond-shaped fuel tank, the short and agile tail and the single-sided swingarm.

On the Panigale Anniversary, the tribute to the 916 is celebrated with a livery, created by Centro Stile Ducati, that pays homage to one of the most beautiful racing graphics in Ducati’s sporting history, that of the bike that won the Superbike World Championship with Carl Fogarty in 1999. The iconic tricolour on the fairing, the white number plates and the number 1 have been taken up and revisited in a modern key, while the black portion of the upper half cowl recalls the air ducts of the 916. The lower tank, also black, is a strong reminder of the racing world. Finally, the tank cover features the laurel logo, in the same gold colour as on the 916. The logo on the fairing, which on the first 916 was in silver with gold outline, is here revisited and updated, almost with a 3D effect.

The Panigale V4 SP2 30 th Anniversary 916 is produced in a numbered and limited series of 500 units. Like the race bike from which it takes its livery inspiration, it is offered in the single-seater configuration only and is enriched by the billet aluminium steering plate with laser engraving of the model name and progressive number. Finally, the Panigale Trentesimo Anniversario 916 comes with a certificate of authenticity and a dedicated bike cover.

The technical equipment combines the SP2 specifications with a series of fine details that make this bike even more unique. In fact, the Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916 has a racing fuel tank cap machined from billet aluminium*, air ducts for cooling the front brakes, exhaust heat shield, wings with double profile design and front mudguard in carbon fibre.

Also made of carbon fibre are the five-spoke wheels, which reduce the weight of the wheels by 1.4 kg compared to the forged Marchesini of the V4 S and 3.4 compared to those of the Panigale V4. Inertial moment is reduced by around 26% at the front and 46% at the rear, making the bike more agile, less tiring and more precise under acceleration.

The braking system is the best in its class: thanks to Brembo Stylema R calipers and cooling ducts, it offers high braking efficiency and consistent lever travel even during long track sessions. The Brembo MCS master cylinder with remote adjuster allows simple, intuitive adjustment of feel and distance from the handlebar without having to stop.



The STM EVO dry clutch offers greater fluidity in all phases of riding with the throttle closed, such as corner entry, and allows the level of mechanical engine braking to be customised by changing the secondary spring. In track use, with the clutch cover open, enthusiasts can enjoy the classic sound that characterises Ducati racing bikes.

The adjustable footpegs in billet aluminium allow the riding position to be adapted to any physique, and enable the use of the standard Ducati Quick Shift Up & Down, which can be configured either as a traditional gearbox or with a racing pattern. Finally, the Ducati Data Analyser+ data acquisition system allows the rider’s performance to be monitored.

The bike is delivered with a track-ready kit, which includes billet aluminium caps for removing the rear-view mirrors*, number plate holder removal kit*, open carbon clutch cover* and Ducati Data Analyser+ data acquisition system.

The Panigale V4 30th Anniversary 916 was unveiled on the opening day of EICMA 2023, with an international event at the Ducati stand where, until Sunday 12, it will be possible to see the entire 2024 range from the manufacturer from Borgo Panigale live.

During the event, Ducati officially announced the dates of World Ducati Week 2024. The appointment, for all fans, is set for the weekend of 26 – 28 July, as always at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”.

Main standard equipment

“30° Anniversario” commemorative livery**

Headstock machined from billet with model name and progressive bike number (XXX/500)*

Visible brushed aluminium tank

Carbon fibre wheels

Dedicated seat with “30 th ” logo**

” logo** Carbon fibre wings

Carbon fibre front mudguard

Carbon fibre brake caliper scoops**

Carbon fibre exhaust heat shield**

STM-EVO SBK dry clutch

Final drive with 520 mm chain, specific sprocket and pinion

Carbon fibre 5-spoke split carbon fibre wheels

Brembo Stylema R® front brake callipers

Brembo MCS 19.21 (Multiple Click System) front brake master cylinder with remote adjuster

Front brake and clutch levers milled at the ends

Billet aluminium adjustable rider footpegs with carbon heel guards

Single-seat configuration

Ducati Data Analyser+ (DDA+) kit with GPS module (included)

Carbon fibre open clutch cover** (supplied)

Licence plate removal cover** (supplied)

Billet aluminium mirror hole cover** (supplied)

Billet aluminium fuel filler cap** (included)

Certificate of authenticity and dedicated motorbike cover

** Exclusive equipment Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916

*This product is designed for vehicles used exclusively on closed circuits. Use on public roads is prohibited by law