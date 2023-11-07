Norton Motorcycles expands lifestyle clothing range with Autumn/Winter Collection

Norton Motorcycles has expanded its lifestyle clothing range to include an Autumn/Winter Collection*.

The collection introduces a revamped colour palette to the already stylish lifestyle range as well as several new items.

The short-sleeve t-shirts now come in Off-white, Black, Burgundy, Navy, and Khaki options, while the hoodie is offered in Burgundy, Black, Military Green, and Navy. The sweatshirt has also had a colour update with Burgundy, Khaki, Navy and Black all added to the roster.

Topping off the collection, Norton has created a selection of headwear, including a Black panel snapback cap, a Black mesh snapback trucker cap, and a winter-appropriate beanie available in Black, Light Grey, Orange or Khaki.

All clothing items feature the Norton Motorcycles logo in a variety of colours and forms dependent on the selected item.

Initially available to buy in the UK and US, the Autumn/Winter Collection will also soon be in mainland Europe, too.

The seasonal collection joins the current items in the lifestyle range that was first launched in August 2023, and features T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies made from 100% organic ring-spun combed cotton in Black with an embroidered Norton logo on the front.

To view the full Norton Motorcycles lifestyle clothing range, visit: shop.nortonmotorcycles.com

For more Norton Motorcycles check out our dedicated page Norton Motorcycles News

or head to the official Norton Motorcycles website nortonmotorcycles.com/