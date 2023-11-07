2024 Honda CB1000 Hornet Summary

In the wake of the hard-hitting CB750 Hornet, a brand-new, big-bore Hornet spreads its wings, packing aggressively stripped back styling, stunning four-cylinder CBR Fireblade performance, high specification chassis and premium equipment.

The 23YM CB750 bought the evocative Hornet name back to Europe. And its combination of taut street fighter silhouette, exhilarating power and razor-sharp agility has justifiably earnt much praise and impressive sales, making it 2023’s best-selling naked bike in Europe year to date through August.

Now, for 24YM, the Hornet family has expanded with the introduction of not one, but two exciting new members. With the CB500 Hornet taking its place alongside the CB750 Hornet, headlining the trio is the new CB1000 Hornet which turns the excitement dial up to maximum. Powered by the 17 year model CBR1000RR Fireblade’s formidable engine, and designed as a potent cocktail of strong in-line 4 engine performance and ultra-sharp handling, the CB1000 Hornet delivers maximum riding fun from busy city block to twisting back road.

Designed in Japan, its transformative looks are driven by two words: AGGRESSIVE and PURE. Led by the piercing gaze of super-compact dual LED projector headlights, the Hornet-signature fuel tank – with wings folded forward – is broad shouldered up front but tapers radically to the rear, mirrored by the minimal seat unit that underlines the traditional narrow-waisted Hornet look. The new frame is also used as a design feature, but subtly blacked out – like the tubular trellis-style rear subframe.

The CB1000 Hornet’s huge performance potential, high-quality specification, compact dimensions and refreshing new style make it a hard bike to ignore, especially for those riders with a mid-capacity naked bike looking for their next step up the ladder.

The 24YM CB1000 Hornet will be available in the following colour options:

Grand Prix Red

Mat Iridium Gray Metallic

Pearl Glare White

TECHNICAL HIGHLIGHTS