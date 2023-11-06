Yamaha introduces 2024 Motorcycles and Scooters line-up

Next generation MT-09 and MT-09 SP, new XSR900 GP, Ténéré 700 Extreme and the all-new RayZR urban scooter and a range of vibrant new motorcycle and scooter colours.

Yamaha’s 2024 range offers Europe’s motorcycle and scooter riders the very widest selection of models covering every category. Founded in 1955 by Genichi Kawakami, Yamaha Motor Company has focused on creating innovative and rewarding machines that are designed to offer KANDO to its customers – the inner feeling of deep satisfaction and intense excitement felt when encountering something of exceptional value, quality and performance.

From the company’s inspirational FEEL range through to the thrilling RACE models and the stylish MOVE scooters, every Yamaha is so much more than the sum of its parts. Conceived, designed and manufactured by people who have a real passion for what they do, Yamaha motorcycles and scooters have the power to add another dimension to everyone’s life.

For 2024 Yamaha will be introducing two completely restyled and higher specification MT-09 and MT-09 SP Hyper Naked models, an entirely new Sport Heritage model, the XSR900 GP, with a design evocative of the GP racers of the 80s and 90s, plus an Adventure segment off road focused Ténéré 700 Extreme – and the Urban Mobility line is strengthened with the launch of the dynamic, affordable and lightweight new RayZR scooter. The Ténéré 700 Extreme and Ténéré 700 Explore models will add yet more depth to the choice available for Adventure riders and besides these new models, a wide selection of Yamaha motorcycles and scooters will be available in a range of new colours.

Hyper Naked

A decade ago Yamaha took inspiration from Tokyo’s underground biker movement – the Dark Side of Japan – and created the original MT-09. And ever since that day Yamaha’s Hyper Naked models have dominated their environment. With their athletic bodywork, supersport-inspired engine and chassis designs and advanced electronic technologies, the aggressively styled MT range is the ultimate statement of intent that enables motorcyclists of all ages and experience levels to get a real taste of the Dark Side of Japan.

MT-10

New: Midnight Cyan colour featuring darker grey body with cyan wheels and updated graphics

Continued: Icon Blue, Tech Black

New MT-09

New: Midnight Cyan colour featuring darker grey body with cyan wheels and updated graphics

Continued: Icon Blue, Tech Black

New MT-09 SP

Continued: Icon Performance

MT-07

New: Midnight Cyan colour featuring darker grey body with cyan wheels and updated graphics

Continued: Icon Blue, Tech Black

MT-03

New: Midnight Cyan colour featuring darker grey body with cyan wheels and updated graphics

Continued: Icon Blue, Midnight Black

MT-125

New: Midnight Cyan colour featuring darker grey body with cyan wheels and updated graphics

Continued: Icon Blue, Tech Black

Throughout 2024, the Hyper Naked models will feature an update to the exhaust system related to noise compliance.

Price and availability

The new MT-09 will be available at Yamaha dealers starting from March 2024 and the MT-09 SP starting from May 2024. The other Hyper Naked motorcycles will be available starting from November and December 2023, depending per model. Please contact your national Yamaha press officer for detailed information on the local prices.

Adventure

Yamaha has been a major player in the Adventure world since the XT500 won the first ever Paris-Dakar Rally. 40 years ago the very first Ténéré opened up a new era of world travel for every rider who wanted to go beyond the Next Horizon – and the latest Ténéré 700 range includes the Ténéré 700 Extreme and Ténéré 700 Explore models that will be available for 2024.

Ténéré 700 World Raid

New: Icon Blue with new graphics

New: Mistral Grey with new graphics

Ténéré 700 Extreme

New: Existing Icon Blue with new model-specific graphics and gold anodised wheels

Ténéré 700 Explore

New: Existing Tech Kamo with new model-specific graphics and gold anodised wheels

Throughout 2024, the Adventure models will feature an update to the exhaust system related to noise compliance.

Price and availability

The Adventure models will be available at Yamaha dealers starting from March 2024. Please contact your national Yamaha press officer for detailed information on the local prices.

Sport Heritage

Featuring iconic colours and beautifully sculpted bodywork, Yamaha Sport Heritage bikes capture the true spirit of some of Yamaha’s legendary historic machines from the past. Equipped with the latest engine and chassis designs and benefitting from sophisticated electronic control technology, the XSR models deliver a truly unique riding experience that never fails to get the heart beating faster. The new XSR900 GP is the true embodiment of Yamaha’s illustrious racing past, with an iconic look reminiscent of the 1980s Grand Prix bikes, paired with some of the most advanced technology available in the class.

XSR900 GP

New: Legend Red

New: Power Grey

XSR900

New: Legend Red

Continued: Midnight Black

XSR700

New: Historic Blue

New: Existing Historic White with new graphics

Throughout 2024, the Sport Heritage models will feature an update to the exhaust system related to noise compliance.

Price and availability

The XSR900 GP will be available at Yamaha dealers starting from April 2024, and the XSR900 and XSR700 will be available from February 2024 and March 2024 respectively. Please contact your national Yamaha press officer for more detailed information on the local prices.

Sport Touring

Driven by high torque crossplane engines and featuring ergonomic chassis designs with wind-beating fairings, Yamaha Sport Touring models can handle everything from a transcontinental tour through to weekends away and daily commuting. Available with luggage fitted as standard on the GT models.

Tracer 7

New: Existing Midnight Black with new graphics and coloured front fender

New: Existing Icon Performance with new graphics and coloured front fender

New: Existing Redline with new graphics and coloured front fender

Throughout 2024, the Sport Touring models will feature an update to the exhaust system related to noise compliance.

Price and availability

The Tracer 7 will be available at Yamaha dealers starting from October 2023. Please contact your national Yamaha press officer for more detailed information on the local prices.

Supersport

No other manufacturer offers such a complete line-up of premium Supersport machinery. Each model from the 1000cc R1M and R1 through to the 125cc R125 has Yamaha’s racing DNA running through it, ensuring that every R-Series machine is ready to give the most exhilarating riding experience. As well as the street legal models, the range includes specialist race machinery such as the R1 GYTR, R6 GYTR and R6 RACE models that have been developed for racing and track day use only.

R1M

New: Icon Performance with colour and graphic changes

R1

New: Icon Blue with colour and graphic changes

New: Midnight Black with colour and graphic changes

R1 GYTR

Continued: Primer White

R7

New: Icon Blue with colour and graphic changes

New: Midnight Black with colour and graphic changes

R6 GYTR

New: Tech Black with update to GYTR kit

R6 RACE:

Continued: Primer White

R3

New: Icon Blue with colour and graphic changes

New: Yamaha Black with colour and graphic changes

R125

New: Icon Blue with colour and graphic changes|

New: Midnight Black with colour and graphic changes

Throughout 2024, the Supersport models will feature an update to the exhaust system related to noise compliance.

Price and availability

The R1M, R1 and R6 GYTR will be available at Yamaha dealers starting from November 2023, and the R7, R3 and R125 models will be available from December 2023. Please contact your national Yamaha press officer for more detailed information on the local prices.

Sport Scooter

Yamaha’s dynamic MAX range is the most successful line-up in the world of Sport Scooters. It all began in 2001 with the iconic Yamaha TMAX, a truly remarkable machine that totally transformed the market two decades ago by offering motorcycle performance and handling with scooter simplicity and convenience. Then in 2006 the original XMAX models opened up a whole new market and introduced thousands of customers to a fun, stylish and economical way to commute – with the chance to enjoy dynamic and sporty leisure riding at weekends.

Offering everyone the ultimate riding experience while inspiring unrivalled pride of ownership, the latest connected MAX range represents one of the biggest steps forward in Yamaha Sport Scooter design in recent years.

For 2024 all Sport Scooters models will be available in one new colour and a continued colour.

TMAX Tech MAX

New: Dark Magma

Continued: Tech Black

TMAX

New: Icon Black

Continued: Sword Grey

XMAX 300 Tech MAX

New: Dark Magma

Continued: Tech Black

XMAX 300

New: Icon Black

Continued: Sonic Grey

XMAX 125 Tech MAX

New: Dark Magma

Continued: Tech Black

XMAX 125

New: Icon Black

Continued: Sonic Grey

Price and availability

All Sport Scooter models will be available at Yamaha dealers starting in December 2023. Please contact your national Yamaha press officer for more detailed information on the local prices.

Urban Mobility

New RayZR entry-level 125cc scooter

RayZR is an easy and affordable choice for entry-level commuters who are looking for reliability, simplicity, sporty looks and a low-price for their urban transportation. Featuring dynamic motorcycle-style body design, this value for money scooter is driven by an economical 125cc Euro 5 Blue Core engine with a special electrical Power Assist for faster acceleration.

Weighing only 99 kg – making it Yamaha’s lightest scooter – RayZR is an agile performer in busy urban traffic and features an underseat storage space that can accommodate a helmet* or shopping bag. RayZR’s eco-friendly Start & Stop system automatically shuts off the engine when the scooter comes to a stop at traffic lights or junctions, improving fuel consumption by up to 4% – and the innovative new Smart Motor generator ensures ultra-quiet engine starts.

The RayZR with it’s renowned Yamaha reliability and a wide dealer network, is a competitively priced 125cc scooter gives urban riders the opportunity to buy into a premium brand where peace of mind comes as standard.

Price and availability

RayZR will be available at Yamaha dealers starting in March 2024. Please contact your national Yamaha press officer for more detailed information on the local prices.

RayZR

New: Anodized Red

New: Midnight Black

Urban Mobility

Getting around the city is easier and more enjoyable on a Yamaha Urban Mobility scooter. With a truly diverse offering that includes 2-wheel and 3-wheel models from 125cc through to 300cc – as well as an electric scooter – Yamaha’s Urban Mobility range caters for many different lifestyles and tastes.

The Tricity (300cc/125cc) 3-wheelers give a feeling of added confidence on wet or bumpy surfaces, making them ideal for new riders – and the Tricity 300 can be ridden on a B car licence in many countries.** Along with the top-selling NMAX 125, together with the easy to ride D’elight and the electric NEO’s, Yamaha continues to supply the best range of alternative transport solutions for the city.

For 2024 all Urban Mobility models will be available in one or more new colours, except the NMAX 125 and NEO’s for which all colours are continued.

* Depending on the shape of the helmet, certain models may not fit.

** Limitations and restrictions may apply per country under applicable local laws. Additionally, Yamaha recommends that all riders to take a motorcycle training course before riding any two- or three-wheeled vehicles.

Tricity 300

New: Zen Green

Continued: Petrol Blue, Power Grey

Zen Green

Continued: Petrol Blue, Matt Grey

Tricity 125

New: Zen Green

Continued: Petrol Blue, Matt Grey

D’elight

New: Milky White

New: Power Black

New: Trendy Red

Price and availability

All Tricity models (300/155/125) will be available at Yamaha dealers starting in January 2024. D’elight will be available starting in May 2024. Please contact your national Yamaha press officer for more detailed information on the local prices.

Yamaha MyRide App

Yamaha’s free MyRide App gives every rider the opportunity to get more from every journey. Available to everyone, MyRide tracks the route taken and stores it in the rider’s own account. Users can also look at a range of data including lean angle, acceleration, average/top speed, distance covered and elevation. It’s also easy to add pictures of the trip and share on social media.

Yamaha MyGarage App

MyGarage App is the easiest and most enjoyable way to build a virtual dream Yamaha using a range of Genuine Options. Users can experiment with different combinations of Yamaha accessories and bike colours to see which set up looks best for them. MyGarage features all new models, accessories and colours before they are available in store, and the results can be shared on social media.

Yamaha Genuine Accessories

Yamaha has developed an extensive range of Genuine Accessories that give every Yamaha rider the chance to personalise their motorcycle or scooter to suit their individual requirements and lifestyle. The accessories range is constantly evolving and covers everything from comfort and cosmetic items through to luggage, screens and performance, and racing parts. Yamaha Genuine Accessories ensure lasting quality and a perfect fit, making them the best choice for any rider looking to upgrade their machine’s specification.