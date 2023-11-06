Acosta on the edge of glory – and history – at Sepang

Championship leader Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) had a match point last time out, but it was definitely a longer shot as Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) came out swinging on race day to deny the number 37.

This time around though, Acosta can depend only on himself – with a top four finish enough to wrap up the crown regardless of Arbolino. So can he do it? Given he’s only finished off the podium in the dry once this season, the answer seems likely a yes.

Rain can always complicate a Sunday though, and three key rivals were all on the podium last year too: Arbolino, Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp) and Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team). The rider really making waves and a few headlines in the rumour mill regarding a possible move to the premier class next season, however, is Buriram winner Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp). Can he play a starring role once again?

Tune in at 13:15 (GMT +8) on Sunday to see who rules Sepang, and if Acosta can wrap up the crown!

