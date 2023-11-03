Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsApparelBe Seen and Stay Dry With the Oxford RAINSEAL BRIGHT Jacket

Be Seen and Stay Dry With the Oxford RAINSEAL BRIGHT Jacket

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Vote for your Modern Classic Motorcycle News - Bike of the Year 2023

Cast your vote here

Be Seen and Stay Dry With the Oxford RAINSEAL BRIGHT Jacket

Be Seen And Stay Dry With The Oxford Rainseal Bright JacketBe seen and stay dry with the Oxford RAINSEAL BRIGHT over jacket! In stock now!

RainsealTM Bright Jacket

The renowned Oxford RainsealTM family now has a new edition to the range; an over jacket that is fully waterproof and reflective, with full mesh lining and comfortable fit adjustment.

Intelligently designed to fit over riding gear, save the guess work and simply order your normal size.

Features

CLIMATE CONTROL
• Durable waterproof shell
• Front storm placket with zipper fastening

FABRIC & CONSTRUCTION
• Reflective outer fabric
• Fully taped seams
• Fully mesh lined
• Soft collar lining
• Folds into waistpack

STORAGE
• Internal waterproof pocket

ADJUSTABILITY & FIT
• Intelligently sized to fit over riding gear
• Drawcord hem adjustment
• Hook and loop collar, waist and upper arm adjustment

Code: RM212004
RRP: £69.99
Size: XS-6XL

For more Oxford Products news check out our new dedicated page

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com/Be Seen And Stay Dry With The Oxford Rainseal Bright Jacket

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono: the new benchmark for road Supermotards

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono: The New Benchmark For Road Supermotards

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono: the new benchmark for road Supermotards

Frank Duggan - 0