Be Seen and Stay Dry With the Oxford RAINSEAL BRIGHT Jacket

Be seen and stay dry with the Oxford RAINSEAL BRIGHT over jacket! In stock now!

RainsealTM Bright Jacket

The renowned Oxford RainsealTM family now has a new edition to the range; an over jacket that is fully waterproof and reflective, with full mesh lining and comfortable fit adjustment.

Intelligently designed to fit over riding gear, save the guess work and simply order your normal size.

Features

CLIMATE CONTROL

• Durable waterproof shell

• Front storm placket with zipper fastening

FABRIC & CONSTRUCTION

• Reflective outer fabric

• Fully taped seams

• Fully mesh lined

• Soft collar lining

• Folds into waistpack

STORAGE

• Internal waterproof pocket

ADJUSTABILITY & FIT

• Intelligently sized to fit over riding gear

• Drawcord hem adjustment

• Hook and loop collar, waist and upper arm adjustment

Code: RM212004

RRP: £69.99

Size: XS-6XL

