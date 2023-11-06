Yamaha’s 2024 Ténéré 700 Explore:

Inspired by the Yamaha XT model that won the inaugural Dakar Rally, the original Ténéré opened up a new world of possibilities when it was introduced 40 years ago.

This legendary motorcycle, equipped with a long range fuel tank, high torque engine and rugged chassis was Yamaha’s first Adventure bike that went on to inspire generations of riders to push the limits, explore the globe and discover iconic places that were previously out of reach.

Carrying forward the authentic rugged DNA and go-anywhere attitude of its predecessor, the Ténéré 700 has proved to be one of the company’s most successful models. Built with the very essence of the original bike – that is to open up the world and make long distance travel accessible to every rider – Yamaha’s best-selling Adventure bike has established a loyal following in a very short time.

For 2024 the Ténéré line-up is strengthened with the addition of the Ténéré 700 Explore. Designed to give today’s globetrotters the opportunity to enjoy the journey as much as they look forward to arriving at their destination, this new Adventure model underlines Yamaha’s dedication to offering the most diverse selection of machinery to suit a wide range of lifestyles.

Ténéré 700 Explore – Increased comfort, capability and accessibility

With its lower 860mm seat height and increased levels of comfort and convenience, the Ténéré 700 Explore is designed to make it easier for anyone to discover the Next Horizon.

Revised front and rear KYB suspension systems feature a 20mm reduction in wheel travel to achieve a lower seat height for easier ground access and greater low speed controllability – and the front and rear spring rates are increased slightly for even more confident handling when fully loaded.

The Ténéré 700 Explore’s screen is higher and wider than standard, giving a 50% larger surface area for improved riding comfort during adverse weather conditions – and the quickshifter with CP2-specific settings gives seamless upshifts. With side case stays fitted as standard equipment, customers can choose to fit Yamaha’s Genuine hard or soft luggage at additional cost.

Ténéré 700 Explore: Exclusive features

43mm KYB front forks, 190mm wheel travel (20mm less than Ténéré 700)

Remotely adjustable rear shock absorber, 180mm wheel travel (20mm less than Ténéré 700)

Lower 860mm seat height for improved ground access and controllability (15mm less than Ténéré 700)

50% larger screen area for increased wind protection

Side case stays fitted as original equipment

Choice of Genuine Yamaha hard or soft side cases (additional cost)

Quickshifter for seamless upshifts

Price and availability

The Ténéré 700 Explore will be available throughout Europe for the 2024 model year. Please contact your national Yamaha distributor for more detailed information on availability and the local price.

Colours

The Ténéré 700 Explore will be available in Tech Kamo with dedicated graphics.

Yamaha Genuine Accessories, Adventure apparel and riding gear

Yamaha has developed a range of packs and individual Genuine Accessories that enable the Ténéré 700 Explore owner to easily personalize their motorcycle.

Customers can order the packs and accessories before collecting their new motorcycle and have them fitted by their Yamaha dealer. All the items in the packs can also be purchased individually.

Developed to complement the Adventure range of motorcycles, Yamaha’s riding gear line includes textile multi-season riding jackets and pants. In addition, the Adventure apparel line offers a selection of hoodies and T-shirts for the true Ténéré lovers.

MyGarage app

Yamaha’s MyGarage app is the quick and easy way for customers to build a virtual Ténéré 700 Explore with a range of Genuine Accessories while sitting at home through their smartphone or laptop. The free app allows users to add and remove accessories to create their ideal motorcycle and the finished result can be viewed in 3D from every angle.

MyGarage takes the guesswork out of choosing which accessories to fit, and to make things even easier the customer’s final selection can be emailed to their chosen Yamaha dealer who will fit the selected Genuine Accessories to the new Ténéré 700 Explore.

For full information on Yamaha Genuine Accessories and Apparel or MyGarage please visit www.yamaha-motor.eu

MyRide

Yamaha’s free MyRide app gives Ténéré 700 Explore riders the chance to get more enjoyment and information out of every ride. Available for iOS and Android devices, it tracks and stores every route covered, and enables users to create their own story and add pictures which can be shared on social media. MyRide also allows users to review all riding statistics including total distance, elevation, top speed, average speed, acceleration and lean angle to compare with fellow riders.

For Ténéré 700 Explore, MyRide is also the app that enables connectivity so riders can view incoming call and message notifications on the dashboard.