Let’s go… electric at Motorcycle Live!

Visitors to Motorcycle Live in association with Bikesure Insurance will be ‘buzzing’ between 18-26 November as the UK’s biggest and most interactive motorcycle and scooter show offers a whole host of activities for fans of electric power, including UK debuts of brand-new models and the chance to try electric powered machines…

No matter what stage of riding level, there’s the chance to ‘have a go’ on electric this year at the show.

The FREE Electric Test Ride Zone returns for its third year at the show offering those with a full A, A1 or A2 licence to test ride some of the latest electric motorcycles and scooters around the specifically built indoor track.

Those aged 6 and over can climb aboard in the OSET Trials Experiencefor a 15-minute taster session with no licence required. Brand-new for 2023, the Electric Motion Trials Experience, offers those aged 16 with a motorcycle licence, ACU or CBT the chance to try trials riding around a mini-course with tuition.

Whether trying out electric for the first time, looking for your next purchase, trying a new skill or just having fun, try out ‘electric power’ at Motorcycle Live.

With over 45 manufacturers showing their 2024 line-ups, Motorcycle Live is the place to be to see the latest and greatest new models. There will be the UK Premiere of the new Maeving RM1S as well as the global unveiling of an exciting prototype from Vulpin VF1.

Throughout the nine-day event, the Black Horse Stage will be hosting daily entertainment with live games, quizzes and interviews with top racers and riding celebrities. On Wednesday 22 November, CEO of Arc Motorcycles Mark Truman will be joining stage presenter Jamie Whitham to talk about the story so far for the British brand and what’s next for the pioneering electric machines. Visitors can get up close to the exclusive Arc Vector on the MCN Dream Garage.

Bob White and John Keogh of White Motorcycle Concepts will also be attending the show on Wednesday to discuss the challenge – and fun – behind creating the world’s fastest electric motorcycle and its upcoming land record speed attempt.

On Friday 24 November, show visitors can wave as Zero Motorcycle’s FIM Maudes Trophy entry sets off for its 1300-mile journey from the National Exhibition Centre to the FIM Awards in Liverpool all in time for the star-filled awards ceremony.

Advanced ticket prices are £23* for an adult and children 6-18 just £2.50** – under 5’s are free**. Group discounts are available for 10+ tickets – and all members don’t have to come on the same day.

For more information on Motorcycle Live, visit www.motorcyclelive.co.uk/electric.

*Bookings are subject to a £2.00 booking fee. **Children must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets available at the discounted advanced rate until 5pm on 17th November 2023, after which ticket prices revert to the higher, on the door rate. All information correct at time of release.

