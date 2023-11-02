The 2024 KTM 390 Adventure Brings New Colourways Along For The Ride

Having set the benchmark for the sub-500 cc Adventure segment, the ever-impressive KTM 390 ADVENTURE heads into 2024 with fresh new colour schemes.

Merging all-road versatility and proven reliability with real-world performance, the KTM 390 ADVENTURE is known for its outstanding power-to-weight ratio, top-shelf technology and overall riding agility. For 2024, it brings the same impressive list of features to the fore, including adventure-ready 19″ front and 17″ rear cast wheels and a proven 373.2 cc powerplant, producing 44hp and 37 Nm.

The KTM 390 ADVENTURE is engineered with the rider in mind and encouraged by its versatile design and ergonomics, riders can charge with confidence down any road they choose. From its rally-style windscreen to its offroad-focused footpegs, all-day riding comfort, supreme offroad agility and unmatched rider involvement, the KTM 390 ADVENTURE is elevated to a class of its own – now more so than ever due two all-new colour combinations for 2024. In typical KTM fashion, a classic core palette of orange and black is joined by a new grey and white colourway. Both colour options perfectly match the KTM 390 ADVENTURE’s proportions and give this versatile TRAVEL machine a premium feel whilst remaining durable and resilient when tearing up all terrains.

2024 KTM 390 ADVENTURE highlights:

Class-leading electronics as standard, including OFFROAD Mode

Offroad-ready 19” front, 17” rear tubed cast wheels

44 hp and 37 Nm of torque through the latest Euro 5, 373 cc engine

Lean-angle sensitive ABS & Motorcycle Traction Control as standard

Easily removable steel trellis subframe fitted with just four screws

WP APEX suspension with rebound and compression adjustability for unmatched rider feedback over any terrain

Two channel ABS brakes with 320 mm and 280 mm discs

14.5 litre fuel tank with a possible 400 km range

Excellent ergonomics thanks to the two-part seat and crafted bodywork

Brand new graphics and a fresh look for both 2024 colour versions

The 2024 KTM 390 ADVENTURE will retail at £6,599 OTR and will be available in Authorised KTM Dealers from February 2024.