Celebrating 30 years of Yamaha eBikes

Back in 1993, many years of research and development by Yamaha finally came to fruition when the company revealed a new kind of bike featuring its innovative Power Assist System (PAS). Consisting of an electric motor powered by a battery and equipped with a computerised controller linked to torque and speed sensors, the Yamaha PAS was the world’s very first production eBike. Aimed at commuters and shoppers in the Japanese market, the original Yamaha PA26 was the beginning of a new era in zero-emission powered transport that would ignite the whole eBike movement.

Yamaha: The eBike pioneer

Since 1993 Yamaha has pioneered the development of every aspect of the eBike, including drive units, electronic control technologies, batteries, interfaces and chassis designs. At the same time as producing complete eBikes for the Japanese market, Yamaha has also been supplying eBike System kits to major European bike manufacturers since 2013.

In 2018 Yamaha launched its range of eBikes into the global market starting in the USA and entered selected European markets in 2022 with three new models: the MORO 07 eMTB, Wabash RT gravel eBike and CrossCore RC do-it-all urban eBike. Thirty years since producing the world’s original eBike, Yamaha is established as one of the most innovative brands in this rapidly expanding market that is transforming daily life for commuters and adding an exciting new dimension for leisure and sport riders.

Exclusive new Factory Silver MORO 07 30th anniversary model

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the world’s first production eBike, Yamaha announces the launch of the special limited-edition MORO 07 in exclusive Factory Silver colour.

Its innovative Dual Twin frame features a high-quality Factory Silver finish that echoes the style of Yamaha’s YZ motocross models that have been winning World Championships for half a century. Just like motocross racers, MTB riders are constantly pushing the limits on challenging terrain, and this special MORO 07 is aimed at customers who appreciate Yamaha’s advanced chassis and drive unit technology.

Blue accents on the new Factory Silver MORO 07 underline the technology crossover between the YZ motocross bikes and this premium eMTB, and dedicated graphics highlight the 30th anniversary of Yamaha’s pioneering Power Assist System that launched an exciting new era for every bike rider.

Yamaha MORO 07: Ride without limits

Developed with 30 years of experience in the design and manufacture of innovative eBikes, MORO 07 is Yamaha’s premium eMTB. Inspired by Yamaha’s Grand Prix-winning motocross machines, its unique Dual Twin frame cages the battery and shock – and the high-specification RockShox suspension provides confident and responsive handling on all types of terrain. Offering the best torque-to-weight ratio, the compact PW-X3 drive unit and lightweight aluminium chassis ensure smooth and powerful performance on the most challenging mountain single track.

PW-X3 drive unit for instant power

Developing 85 Nm and weighing just 2.75 kg, the new generation PW-X3 drive unit gives an outstanding torque-to-weight ratio and provides high power at a high cadence for strong performance on steep hills and in sandy or muddy terrain.

Yamaha’s Zero Cadence technology delivers instant power delivery at the slightest pedal input – and specially developed gears and freewheels give a lightweight and natural feeling when pedalling over 25 km/h.

Unique Dual Twin frame

The unique Dual Twin frame features dual top tubes and down tubes that are designed to give a finely tuned rigidity balance that delivers confident handling together with plenty of accurate surface feedback.

This innovative chassis has been holistically developed alongside the powerful and compact PW-X3 drive unit, enabling Yamaha’s engineers to achieve idealised chassis dimensions with excellent ground clearance and a compact wheelbase.

Premium equipment

The Yamaha PW-X3 drive unit’s small physical size has also enabled the design of an innovative new 150 mm travel rear suspension system with RockShox Super Deluxe Select + mounted between the twin top tubes. RockShox LYRIK SELECT Charger forks offer 160mm travel for sure-footed front suspension action, and Maxxis 27.5 x 2.6-inch tyres give the traction and flex needed for effective riding together with a high degree of surface feel. Magura MT5 brakes deliver power with feel, and the premium Shimano XT 1 x 12 gearset ensures smooth shifting and effective drive.

Interface X with Smartphone connectivity

The Yamaha Interface X enables smartphone connectivity and gives a tidy handlebar area. Its minimalist design with ergonomic mode assist buttons and colour-coded assist mode indicator enable the MORO 07 rider to concentrate fully on the terrain ahead.

New colour Factory Silver

Moro 07 is offered in three sizes and is available in the new limited edition Factory Silver colour.

MORO 07 Technical Highlights

New Factory Silver colour celebrating 30 years of Yamaha eBikes

Premium Yamaha eMTB developed with Yamaha racing DNA

Engineered to handle the toughest terrain

Yamaha ‘Dual Twin’ frame

Compact and lightweight PW-X3 drive unit

Natural ‘pure ride’ experience 85 Nm torque

Yamaha Zero Cadence technology

23.9 kg at size M

Yamaha Lithium Ion 500 Wh battery

Yamaha Interface X with smartphone connectivity

RockShox suspension, Magura brakes, Shimano drivetrain and Maxxix tyres

Price and availability

The new MORO 07 Factory Silver model will be available soon. Price varies per country. Please contact your national Yamaha distributor for more information. Available in three sizes.

Genuine Yamaha Accessories

Yamaha offers a range of Genuine Accessories that enables the rider to personalise their eBike to suit their lifestyle and individual requirements. The range is constantly evolving, and full details can be seen at www.yamaha-motor.eu/gb

Omnichannel: a seamless buying experience for Yamaha eBike customers

Yamaha’s Omnichannel distribution system delivers a seamless buying experience from start to finish. Customers can visit a Yamaha eBike Experience Centre to see and feel the eBike, as well as take a test ride and seek advice from the fully trained dealer personnel.

Once they have chosen their new Yamaha eBike, the customer can go online to confirm their purchase and arrange home delivery or pick up at the dealer. By offering customers the best combination of on-site and online services, Omnichannel ensures total buying confidence.