Michelin introduces three all new motorcycle tyres

By introducing a full new range of motorcycle tyres in 2024, available for riders from January, Michelin will accomplish a major technical evolution.

The first three new products will be unveiled at the EICMA trade show, Milan, Italy from 7 to 12 November. The new tyres equip many of the motorcycles presented and will also be on display in the Michelin space in Hall 22.

With 130 years of history in developing 2-wheel tyres -the first MICHELIN tyre ever made was designed for a bike- and more than 500 wins in the FIM World Championships, Michelin benefits from a vast and unique know-how. Slick tyres, radial tyres, asymmetrical tyres: In the last 50 years, Michelin has always been the driving force behind innovation.

Nowadays, MICHELIN motorcycle tyres are fully recognised by customers and media to deliver the best all-round performance in all riding conditions. MICHELIN is also the first trusted tyre brand by consumers in the majority of countries(5). Over the past years, the MICHELIN Power and MICHELIN Anakee ranges have been homologated by premium manufacturers such as BMW Motorrad, Triumph, KTM and Honda along with many others.

MICHELIN Power 6: the everyday tyre combining fun and sportiness

The MICHELIN Power 6 tyre is aimed at a wide spectrum of sports motorcycle users: for those who are looking for sportiness and pure riding pleasure, this new tyre will be the new MICHELIN reference.

Beyond sport performance, this new MICHELIN tyre keeps an eye on mileage for the daily riders or those who travel long distances on motorcycle trips. The grip in dry and wet conditions, but also its handling and sportiness, make this tyre a suitable answer to the demands of motorcyclists. Available in a wide range of sizes, this tyre is suitable for motorcycles over 300cc, and it has already been homologated on the new 2024 KTM 390 Duke.

MICHELIN Power GP 2: the master of racetracks is homologated for the road

Destined for the track, the MICHELIN Power GP 2 is homologated for the road. Aimed at owners of super sports bikes, this evolution of the MICHELIN Power GP tyre enters a new dimension. The new tyre delivers an even higher level of grip on wet or dry surfaces than its predecessor(2), which was already a leading tyre in this category. Thanks to its level of riding precision, it amplifies the track experience allowing the most experienced riders to push their limits on the track. Designed by the same team of engineers and using the same development tools as those used for MotoGP™ tyres, the new MICHELIN Power GP 2 benefits from the experience gained by Michelin over the course of its 500 victories in the FIM World Championship.

MICHELIN Anakee Road: “MICHELIN road performance”, with a specific trail look

The MICHELIN Anakee Road is designed to complement the Anakee range, which boasts other patterns for more aggressive off-road usage – Anakee Wild and Anakee Adventure. As trail bikes are very versatile, their range of use is just as wide. In fact, the new MICHELIN Anakee Road aims motorcyclists who prefer the road to off-road, riding their bike for long road trips as well as for everyday travel. This new tyre provides high levels of grip in dry and wet conditions(3), a long service life(4) and good stability. The bikes in this segment have become lighter over the generations but are still an imposing size and look. Michelin designed the new Anakee Road to be in harmony with the style of these bikes.

Agostino Mazzocchi, Vice President B2C Sales for Michelin Europe North region:

“Innovation is at the heart of Michelin’s strategy. We constantly invest in the evolution of our motorcycle tyre ranges in order to always be the reference in the field for both riders and OEMs. After challenging market conditions in 2023, we have a strong conviction that motorcyclists are eager to return to road and track. We have worked closely with motorcycle manufacturers to ensure that MICHELIN tyres, thanks to their performance, contribute to the riding pleasure of every rider and meet the specificities of the new motorcycle models presented at the EICMA show. As a result, we are immensely proud of the development team who have designed these three new products unveiled at the end of the year. Many new tyres for different market segments will be unveiled during 2024, all around the world: MICHELIN Power 6, Power GP 2 and Anakee Road are just the beginning of the Michelin’s technical revolution!”

The new Michelin tyres will be available for retailers to order from November 2023 and will be sold to customers from January. Press tests will be held in early 2024. All the information on the sizes, benefits and technologies integrated into the new MICHELIN tyres will be provided at this occasion.

(1) DRY: In-house comparisons of the MICHELIN Power 5 tyre and MICHELIN Power 6 tyre ranges conducted at Ladoux tracks: 05/17/2023 and 06/15/2023, tyre dimensions: 120/70 ZR 17 and 190/55 ZR 17, on a BMW S1000RR.

WET: In-house comparisons of the MICHELIN Power 5 tyre and MICHELIN Power 6 tyre ranges conducted at Ladoux on Wet track: 04/13/2023, tyre dimensions: 120/70 ZR 17 and 190/55 ZR 17, on a BMW S1000R.

(2) DRY: In-house comparisons of the MICHELIN Power GP tyre and MICHELIN Power GP 2 tyre ranges conducted at Ladoux tracks: 06/06/2023 and 06/08/2023, tyre dimensions: 120/70 ZR 17 and 190/55 ZR 17, on a BMW S1000RR.

WET: In-house comparisons of the MICHELIN Power GP tyre and MICHELIN Power GP 2 tyre ranges conducted at Ladoux on a Wet track: 04/11/2023, tyre dimensions: 120/70 ZR 17 and 190/55 ZR 17, on a BMW S1000R.

(3) In-house comparisons of the MICHELIN Anakee III tyre and MICHELIN Anakee Road tyre ranges conducted at Ladoux track: wet performance 05/17/2023, dry performance 07/21/2023, tyre dimensions: 120/70 R 19 and 170/60 R 17, on a BMW 1250 GS.

(4) Longevity independent test on open-road with MICHELIN Anakee III tyre and MICHELIN Anakee Road tyre ranges made by DEKRA Narbonne: from 11/10/2022 to 12/22/2022, tyre dimensions: 120/70 R 19 and 170/60 R 17, on a BMW 1250 GS.

(5) Source: Brand & Communication Monitoring. Study realised by Kantar in 2022 on Michelin’s request. Michelin ranked first in 10 out of 15 countries where the question was asked (Canada, China, France, Italy, Poland, Romania, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, UK). Michelin has an average rating of 4.68/5 (23,237 reviews) on its tyres.