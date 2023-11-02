Quad Lock’s Once A Year Sale Is Here

Quad Lock is excited to announce its Black Friday sale, offering 30% off everything site-wide from November 1st, 2023. This once a year sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on Quad Lock gear, including phone mounts, cases, accessories and exclusive bundles.

Quad Lock is trusted by enthusiasts all over the world. Whether it’s exploring the unbeaten trails, or simply commuting to work, Quad Lock’s mounts are the go-to solution for motorcyclists, cyclists, off-roaders, pilots and anyone looking to keep their phone safe and secure every day and every adventure.

“We’re pleased to offer our customers signiﬁcant site-wide discounts during our Black Friday sale,” mentioned Andrew Poole, CEO of Quad Lock.

“We aim to provide an opportunity for everyone to experience the beneﬁts of the Quad Lock ecosystem across a range of enthusiast pastimes. Whether you’re a motorcyclist, an avid 4X4 driver, a cyclist, a pilot or someone simply looking for the best phone mounting solution, Quad Lock’s Black Friday sale is your gateway to top-tier solutions and incredible savings.”

The Quad Lock Black Friday sale offers customers 30% off site-wide and three exclusive bundles at even greater value:

Everyday Carry Pack

Travel Pack

Ultimate MAG Pack

Visit the Quad Lock website for more details: