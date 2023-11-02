New colours for 2024 Honda ADV350, Forza 125 and Forza 350

Three of Honda’s most popular European models receive striking new colour updates for 24YM.

The ADV350 will be available in four new contemporary colours: Matt Coal Black Metallic, Pearl Falcon Gray, Matt Pearl Cool White and Matt Pearl Pacific Blue.

Introduced in 22YM, the ADV350 mixes the sophistication of a premium scooter with the ability to deal with the roughest of tarmac and comes wrapped in rugged adventure styling. Taking its style inspiration directly from the X-ADV, the ADV350 features motorcycle-style USD forks, tubular steel frame, remote reservoir rear shocks, ample ground clearance, underseat storage space for two full-face helmets, plus a USB charging port and the convenience of Smart Key operation. The screen is height-adjustable and the LCD instrument panel integrates with Honda RoadSync to keep riders connected while on the move.

This combination of unique styling, practicality and versatility made the ADV350 Honda’s best-selling model over 125cc in 2022, a position occupied by the CB750 Hornet in 2023, closely followed by the ADV350.

Both Honda’s smaller Forza scooters also receive new colours for 2024. The Forza name has long been a powerful force in Honda’s two-wheeled line-up, offering a premium mix of sporty and GT elements. Last year, the Forza 125 and Forza 350 received a sleek new redesign, with new chiselled dual headlights and front fairings inspired by the range topping Forza 750. Both boast an extensive standard equipment specification including HSTC, electric screen adjustment, USB Type-C socket, underseat storage space for two full-face helmets, full LED lighting and Smart Key operation.

The Forza 125 – which has sold over 115,000 units since its introduction in 2015 – will be available in new Pearl Sienna Red, which joins Matt Cynos Gray Metallic, Pearl Falcon Gray and Matt Pearl Pacific Blue which carry over from last year. The Forza 125 Special Edition, in Matt Cynos Gray Metallic with red wheels, seat stitching, dial surrounds, logos and detailing, blacked-out pillion footpegs and stainless-steel floor plates, is also still available.

The Forza 125’s stablemate Forza 350 has sold over 73,000 units since its European introduction as the Forza 300 in 2013. For 24YM, it will be available in new Pearl Nightstar Black and Matt Pearl Cool White, which join Matt Pearl Pacific Blue (which for 24YM now features new black wheels) Matt Cynos Gray Metallic and Pearl Falcon Grey.

All three models are manufactured at Honda Italia Industriale SpA on the Adriatic coast. With a history that dates back to 1971, the factory has produced 40 different types of motorcycle and 30 different scooter models.

See behind the scenes at Atessa:

The Forza 125, Forza 350 and ADV350 will start to arrive to dealers by in December.