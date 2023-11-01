Search
Get the right winter blues with 2.9% offer from Suzuki

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan
Get the right winter blues with 2.9% offer from Suzuki

Get The Right Winter Blues With 2.9% Offer From SuzukiIt might be getting colder but Suzuki is making it easier to get the right sort of winter blues by offering 2.9% APR finance on a number of models.

Available over four years on both PCP and HP, the offer includes the Hayabusa – including the new 25th anniversary edition – both the V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 1050DE, the GSX-S1000, and both the GSX-S1000GT and GT+.

There’s also £500 off the GSX-R125 and GSX-S125, plus £750 worth of free accessories available on the V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 1050DE. All three offers run until 31 January 2024.

As a part of the 2.9% finance deal, the flagship, 25th anniversary special edition Hayabusa – complete with its legendary 1340cc inline four-cylinder engine, sophisticated electronics package that includes power modes, cornering ABS, traction control, anti-wheelie, a bi-directional quickshifter, multiple engine braking settings, launch control, and cruise control, and striking bodywork – can be ridden for £149 per month on a four-year PCP deal, with a £4,210.48 deposit.

Or, those looking to cover big miles on a big adventure bike can pick up the V-Strom 1050, with its similarly all encompassing suite of electronics, DR Big-inspired style, and punchy 1037cc V-twin motor, for £109 per month over the same period with a £2,711.30 deposit, while also equipping it with their choice of complementary extras.

New riders or those looking for the perfect tool to tackle city congestion and keep running costs to a minimum can also enjoy £500 off the GSX-S125 and GSX-R125.

Jonathan Martin, Suzuki GB head of motorcycles, said, “The clocks have gone back, the nights have drawn in, and the temperatures have dropped, but it’s still a good time for riders to put a new Suzuki in the garage for less this winter. We understand that monthly payments remain key for our customers and by offering an incredibly low 2.9% through the winter we believe more customers will take advantage now and not wait until spring to ride away on a new Suzuki.”

For more information on Suzuki's current range of offers, click here.

For more Suzuki GB news check out our dedicated page Suzuki GB News

For more information on Suzuki Bikes GB visit bikes.suzuki.co.uk/bikes/

Vote for the Modern Classic Motorcycle News – Bike of the Year 2023

