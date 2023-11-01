Get the right winter blues with 2.9% offer from Suzuki

It might be getting colder but Suzuki is making it easier to get the right sort of winter blues by offering 2.9% APR finance on a number of models.

Available over four years on both PCP and HP, the offer includes the Hayabusa – including the new 25th anniversary edition – both the V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 1050DE, the GSX-S1000, and both the GSX-S1000GT and GT+.

There’s also £500 off the GSX-R125 and GSX-S125, plus £750 worth of free accessories available on the V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 1050DE. All three offers run until 31 January 2024.

As a part of the 2.9% finance deal, the flagship, 25th anniversary special edition Hayabusa – complete with its legendary 1340cc inline four-cylinder engine, sophisticated electronics package that includes power modes, cornering ABS, traction control, anti-wheelie, a bi-directional quickshifter, multiple engine braking settings, launch control, and cruise control, and striking bodywork – can be ridden for £149 per month on a four-year PCP deal, with a £4,210.48 deposit.

Or, those looking to cover big miles on a big adventure bike can pick up the V-Strom 1050, with its similarly all encompassing suite of electronics, DR Big-inspired style, and punchy 1037cc V-twin motor, for £109 per month over the same period with a £2,711.30 deposit, while also equipping it with their choice of complementary extras.

New riders or those looking for the perfect tool to tackle city congestion and keep running costs to a minimum can also enjoy £500 off the GSX-S125 and GSX-R125.

Jonathan Martin, Suzuki GB head of motorcycles, said, “The clocks have gone back, the nights have drawn in, and the temperatures have dropped, but it’s still a good time for riders to put a new Suzuki in the garage for less this winter. We understand that monthly payments remain key for our customers and by offering an incredibly low 2.9% through the winter we believe more customers will take advantage now and not wait until spring to ride away on a new Suzuki.”

