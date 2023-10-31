The Dark Knight: Unleash your Darkness with the Next Generation MT-09. Sharper new look, refined riding position, intelligent technology

The Purest Hyper Naked

As the original Hyper Naked born out of the Dark Side of Japan, the MT-09 has always been the purest of all MT models, with its dark and mysterious aesthetic and grin-inducing performance leaving a lasting impression on every rider.

The game-changing MT-09 broke cover in 2013, just one year after the triple-cylinder CP3 engine concept was first shown suspended in an intricate wire frame at the Cologne Motorcycle Show.

The first MT-09 brought pure emotion and excitement back to the world of motorcycling, kick-starting the Hyper Naked revolution that would change everything.

For 2024, Yamaha has taken the MT-09 to the next level of Darkness, combining intelligence and style, further pursuing the sharpened purity of the Dark Side of Japan.

The new MT-09 offers an even more thrilling riding experience with pure adrenaline, aggressive and edgy styling and a premium specification featuring the latest in technological advancements.

A Decade of the Dark Side of Japan

The introduction of the MT-09 marked a step away from conventional Japanese motorcycle design and introduced a bold, abstract new direction for Yamaha inspired by the unique urban motorcycle sub-culture found on the streets of Japan’s largest cities.

Signifying an exciting new era for Yamaha, the MT-09 featured aggressive styling, a chassis designed for the most agile handling and a torque-laden CP3 engine, with aesthetics and performance designed to stimulate the senses.

Stripped of unnecessary bodywork, packed neatly into a compact aluminium frame and equipped with Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T), the MT was the perfect blend of high performance, cutting-edge technology and purposeful functionality.

The new dawn was here and the Dark Side of Japan was unleashed upon the world.

The Beginning of a Hyper Naked Revolution

Over the years, the MT-09 has evolved into one of the most significant and successful models in the Yamaha range, earning its status as one of the most iconic motorcycles in Yamaha’s history.

The MT-09’s introduction was soon reinforced by the arrival of the MT-07, another highly successful motorcycle that established itself as the runaway market leader for many consecutive years.

The Hyper Naked segment is now one of the most important and successful in Yamaha’s range, featuring a total of eight models progressing through the experience levels from the learner-friendly 125cc MT-125 to the 1000cc MT-10 SP, the halo model of the line-up.

New MT-09: Sharper, Purer, More Refined

A Slimmer, Sharper New Look

The MT-09 marks its 10th anniversary with a comprehensive new design intended to amplify the feeling of the CP3’s iconic torquey acceleration.

Based on the concept of ‘3D Riding’, allowing the rider to move more freely on the machine, the 2024 MT-09 bodywork is inspired by Yamaha’s YZ motocross bikes, which also require a high degree of freedom in riding position.

The styling concept behind the MT-09 has always been that of ‘functional beauty’, eliminating unnecessary features and embodying a ‘less is more’ approach. Each and every detail has been reconsidered to reinforce the MT-09’s pure aggressive look and maximise an engaged riding experience.

More Compact LED Headlamp

A new LED headlamp, enclosed in a redesigned cover, creates a more unified relationship between the headlamp and the fuel tank and is inspired by the MT’s origins – a blend of ‘Naked’ and ‘Motard’.

The bi-functional LED projector headlight has been enhanced, featuring a compact diameter lense module that is both smaller and thinner than the previous model, but which still provides a broad and powerful beam with soft edges for both low and high beam settings.

Transparent twin LED position lights express a cool look with a sense of concentration to complete the MT-09’s more compact, sharp and aggressive style.

This theme is continued at the rear with a newly designed LED tail light. The tail light and brake lights are separated to align with the new outer lens shape. And to give the whole rear a slimmer look, the upper tail light lens is red, while the bottom has a smoked finish.

Sharpened Fuel Tank Design

A new fuel tank has been designed to promote a more engaged and free riding position while maintaining the sharp and edgy aesthetic that has become synonymous with the MT name.

Produced using a new press moulding manufacturing method, the new tank offers sharper character with clearly defined edges and tense styling unique to the MT models.

A More Engaged Riding Experience

Amplified CP3 Acoustics

The grin-inducing roar of the MT-09 is one of its most defining characteristics, evoking a sense of pure adrenaline with every twist of the throttle.

Following the Jin-Ki Kanno philosophy to stimulate the rider’s senses and make them feel at one with the bike, sound was an important consideration in the development of the latest EU5+ CP3 engine.

The new MT-09’s sound is further amplified by a revised airbox featuring two newly designed air-intake ducts, which accentuate the high frequency sounds while maintaining a linear throttle response.

This sound is then emphasised, especially at higher speed and revs, by the introduction of a new acoustic amplifier grille on top of the bike, delivering the CP3’s vibrant note directly to the rider.

Redefined Riding Position

The MT-09 is renowned for its stability and agility and this has been enhanced by refined ergonomics with modifications to the handlebar/footrest/seat relationship to improve rider comfort and offer greater freedom in movement for different riding styles, while maintaining a sporty forward-lean riding position.

In order to achieve this, the overall handlebar position is now lower and the rider can now choose between two adjustable handlebar positions depending on their personal preference and physique. The steering angle is also increased as a result of the lower profile fuel tank.

The newly designed footrests are 30.6 mm back compared to the previous model and have been raised by 9.5 mm, while the footrest height can be adjusted to two different positions based on rider preference. To improve passenger comfort, the tandem footpegs have also been redesigned and are now mounted underneath the rear frame.

Details Matter: New Brake and Gear Shift Pedals

Each and every detail of the MT-09 has been reconsidered in order to further improve the riding experience. The rear brake pedal has been redesigned and is now made from forged aluminium, while the tip of the gear shift pedal has been significantly flattened to reduce the amount of ankle movement required during shifting, enabling smoother operation.

Separated Rider and Passenger Seats

To further enhance the feeling of freedom, the MT-09 now features a separated front and rear seat, improving both rider position and convenience when mounting and dismounting the machine.

The step between the two seats also functions as a means of keeping the rider forward and over the front of the machine as the MT-09’s torque is unleashed, while the overall seat design improves rider agility.

A Type-C USB socket is installed under the rider’s seat to accommodate the charging of electronic equipment and electric heating wear.

Brembo Radial Master Cylinder: Linear Power, Total Control

In order to match the MT-09’s high torque and acceleration, stopping power is enhanced by a new Brembo radial master cylinder, which moves in the same direction as the brake lever, resulting in a linear relationship between rider input and hydraulic brake pressure to the dual front brake discs for excellent controllability.

In addition, a newly designed adjustable clutch lever offers the rider further control when engaging the clutch.

Fully Adjustable Front Suspension and Bridgestone S23 Tyres

The MT-09’s 41 mm KYB® front forks are fully adjustable for preload, compression and re-bound damping and now feature revised factory settings to achieve excellent stability.

The rear suspension linkage design has been modified and the adjustable KYB® rear shock set to allow for a more dynamic feeling in cornering, while new Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S23 M tyres offer high grip and light handling.

More Intelligent Technology

5” TFT Full Colour Screen

The 2024 MT-09 is equipped with a range of next-level technology to enhance the overall package and riding experience while remaining true to the Dark Side of Japan concept many have come to love.

An all-new, horizontally mounted 5” TFT full colour screen offers the rider an attractive new interface with the choice of four different themes to suit a range of different riding experiences.

Smartphone Connectivity and Navigation

For an enriched riding experience, connectivity comes as standard on the MT-09 via a built-in Communication Control Unit (CCU), meaning riders can stay connected while riding by linking their smartphone with their machine via the free MyRide app. As well as seeing call and message notifications on the 5” TFT display, a new dimension is added to the ride by the possibility of taking calls and listening to music via a Bluetooth headset*. Once connected, riders can also make use of the free Garmin StreetCross navigation system, which will display on the 5” TFT dashboard.

Riders can also personalise the TFT display even further by sending images from their smartphone via the MyRide app using the Information Transfer feature.

There is also the option to provide power to external devices with the new under-seat USB Type-C socket.

*Bluetooth headset not included with MT-09

Intuitive New Switchgear

New integrated handlebar switch assemblies enable the rider to operate the wider range of functions of the new MT-09, including smartphone connectivity, navigation and riding modes, as well as navigating the further menu options.

Featuring a clear, logical and simple design – the shape, movement and ergonomic layout of the buttons have been designed with intuitive movement in mind, meaning riders can cycle through the various different functions with ease.

Customisable Riding Modes with Yamaha Ride Control Settings

New for 2024, MT-09 riders can now further customise their riding experience via the Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) settings, which allow the rider to select engine power characteristics and the level of electronic intervention to suit their preferences and road conditions.

Three integrated riding modes, ‘Sport’, ‘Street’ and ‘Rain’ featuring factory settings with different intervention levels to suit various conditions are complemented by the option to pre-set two Custom modes. This allows the creation of specific YRC settings to suit certain situations (weather, location, etc.) by altering the level of electronic support such as Power (PWR), Traction Control System (TCS) and LIF (Lift Control) – all of which can be set directly through the MT-09’s dashboard or using a smartphone via the MyRide app.

These personalised settings can be sent to the machine from the rider’s smartphone and cycled between with ease while riding using the all-new switchgear.

Extra Support from Advanced six-axis IMU for Ultimate Performance

In 2021, the third-generation MT-09 became the first Hyper Naked to be equipped with the high-tech six-axis IMU directly developed from the R1.

Constantly measuring acceleration in the forwards-backwards, up-down and left-right directions – as well as the angular velocity in the machine’s pitch, roll and yaw directions – the six-axis IMU is able to send data in real time to the ECU, which controls the suite of electronic rider aids, including the lean sensitive Traction Control System (TCS), Slide Control System (SCS), as well as a front wheel Lift Control System (LIF) and Brake Control System (BC).

This suite is further enhanced for the 2024 MT-09 with the addition of a Back Slip Regulator (BSR), which offers stabilisation when the rear wheel locks under excessive engine braking by controlling the level of torque produced. This is especially useful in situations when it is difficult to activate the slipper clutch, such as when grip is low.

Cruise Control for Effortless Riding

In addition to the comprehensive electronic rider aids, the new MT-09 is also equipped with a cruise control system to enhance the overall riding experience by offering a more relaxed option for motorway riding.

Operational in third gear and above, once the cruise control system has been activated, it can be adjusted in 1 km/h increments with a single push of the button or steadily increased by holding the button down. The system is cancelled whenever the brakes, clutch or throttle is engaged.

Soft-click and Auto-cancelling Turn Signals

For a more intuitive and convenient riding experience, a soft-click of the indicator switch will flash the turn signals three times for use when lane-changing or when only brief indication is required. A full-click of the switch will result in continuous flashing until 15 seconds have passed and until the machine has travelled more than 150 metres.

A new Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) function reacts to sudden braking by engaging the hazard lights to warn road users behind the vehicle is stopping at speed in an emergency situation.

Third-Generation Quickshifter

The new MT-09 is equipped with the third-generation quickshifter, enhancing the ride by enabling clutchless downshifts while accelerating and clutchless upshifts under deceleration.

To maintain a more natural feeling, the third-generation quickshifter will not operate in certain situations when engine rpm is extremely low or high, and when the machine is neither accelerating nor decelerating. In these circumstances, the quickshifter icon on the new TFT display will indicate whether the quickshifter can be used.

Technical Highlights

Sharper, more compact looks including redesigned bi-functional LED headlight

New 5” full colour TFT screen with smartphone connectivity and navigation

Customisable riding experience via Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) settings

Modify YRC settings via smartphone with the MyRide app

Handlebar and footpeg position modified for a more engaged riding experience adjustable into two positions

Separated new seat unit

Precise formed new fuel tank

Acoustic amplifier grille

Latest 890cc, three-cylinder, four-valve DOHC liquid-cooled EU5+ CP3 engine

Six-axis IMU with a full suite of lean-sensitive rider aids, now including Back Slip Regulator (BSR)

Cruise control

New Brembo radial master cylinder

Third-generation quickshifter

New Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S23 M tyres

Adjustable suspension for enhanced sports riding

Lightweight CF aluminium die-cast frame

Yamaha’s SpinForged wheels for agile handling

Adjustable brake and clutch levers

Colours, Availability and Price

The new MT-09 will be available in three colours: Midnight Cyan, Icon Blue and Tech Black. Delivery dates to European dealers and prices vary per region, so please contact the national Yamaha distributor for full information.

Create Your Own MT with New Modular Yamaha Genuine Accessories

A new range of versatile modular Yamaha Genuine accessories will allow riders to customise their MT-09 with a dedicated multi-mount structure with easy on & off, offering freedom of accessory choice depending on the riding situation.

The range of accessories will bring added functionality, as well as the option to fine-tune the MT-09 to a specific look or style.

The range of modular accessories for MT-09 will include a new:

Multi-mount base

Fly screen

Middle screen

Aluminium visor

Bar end base

Knuckle deflectors

Embody the Dark Side of Japan with the MT Clothing and Riding Gear

MT-09 riders can fully embrace the Dark Side of Japan with the dedicated range of MT clothing and riding gear.

The extensive range includes a selection of hoodies, T-shirts, beanies and a range of CE-approved riding gear with the collection constantly evolving and new products added throughout the year.

MyGarage App

Yamaha customers can build their dream MT model from the comfort of their own home with the quick and easy to use MyGarage app. The free app allows users to add and remove Genuine Accessories to their chosen model to create their ideal MT on their smartphone or laptop.

MyGarage makes it easier to choose which accessories to add to your MT with the finished result available to view in 3D from every angle. And to make things even easier, the finished item can also be emailed directly to the customer’s chosen Yamaha dealer who can then provide further information.

For full information on Yamaha Genuine Accessories and Apparel or MyGarage please visit www.yamaha-motor.eu/gb

MyRide App

Yamaha’s free MyRide app offers all MT riders the chance to get more out of their riding experience with route tracking and creation, riding information such as lean angle, distance covered and more. Plus, users can create their own story, add pictures and share to social media and the MyRide community.

For MT-09, MyRide is also the app that enables smartphone connectivity and customisable YRC settings.