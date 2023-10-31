2024 MotoGP in-season test dates confirmed

Dates for three days of official testing action can now be revealed, as well as pre-season dates for the Moto2™ and Moto3™ classes

A few more dates for the diary can now be revealed, with in-season tests for the MotoGP™ class throughout 2024 confirmed. As previously announced, the premier class will have three days of in-season testing next season, bringing the total across the year to nine days of official tests.

This one day increase versus 2023 has been agreed with factories, teams, riders and official premier class tyre supplier Michelin in order to test a new front tyre specification ahead of its expected introduction in 2025.

The 2024 in-season tests will all take place directly following the Grand Prix at the same venue.

Monday 29th April: Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto

Monday 3rd June: Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello

Monday 9th September: Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli

The three days of in-season action are in addition to the pre-season tests already confirmed, creating the following official test calendar for the premier class in 2024:

SEPANG

Shakedown Test: Thursday 1st – Saturday 3rd of February (test riders & rookies only)

Official Pre-Season Test: Tuesday 6th – Thursday 8th of February

QATAR

Official Pre-Season Test: Monday 19th – Tuesday 20th of February

JEREZ

Official Test: Monday 29th April

MUGELLO

Official Test: Monday 3rd June

MISANO

Official Test: Monday 9th September

As ever, a final day of testing will also take place following the season finale at the same circuit, which in 2024 will be the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia.

In 2023, the first test for the coming season will also round out the year as Valencia hosts our first glimpse of a history-making season on Tuesday the 28th of November – the first of those nine days and another date for the diary!

There, factories, teams and riders will start preparing for a blockbuster 2024 in which the sport will celebrate its 75th anniversary, stage 22 Grands Prix across 18 countries and begin the transition to 100% sustainable fuel. In 2024, it’s minimum 40% non-fossil origin. Get ready!

Moto2™ and Moto3™ pre-season test dates confirmed

A combined, official pre-season test for the Moto2™ and Moto3™ classes will take place at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto from Wednesday the 28th of February to Friday the 1st of March 2024.

Two private tests will also take place, both at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portugal. These are split by class.

JEREZ

Official Moto2™ & Moto3™ Test: Thursday 28th February – Friday 1st March

PORTIMAO

Private Moto3™ Test: Thursday 22nd – Friday 23rd February

Private Moto2™ Test: Saturday 24th – Sunday the 25th of February