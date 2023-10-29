Bautista claims victory as Razgatlioglu is penalised in WorldSBK Season Finale

In an unforgettable showdown, the top two contenders for the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship engaged in a fierce duel at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) secured the win, with Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) initially crossing the finish line first but was promptly docked one position for stepping outside the track limits. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK), aiming for a high note farewell with Kawasaki, was in the lead before an unfortunate crash on Lap 5.

In a day of highs for Yamaha, Dominique Aegerter (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) achieved his second career podium, capping off a brilliant season for the GYTR GRT Yamaha team as his team mate Remy Gardner took fourth place. Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) emerged as the top Independent rider in fifth position. Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) secured sixth place, securing fifth overall in the Championship standings.

WorldSBK Race 2 Results

1. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) +0.018s

3. Dominique Aegerter (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) +0.321s

4. Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) +1.370s

5. Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) +2.602s

6. Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +5.997s

WorldSBK Championship standings

1. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) points

2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) 552 points

3. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) 370 points

WorldSBK Tissot Superpole Race Results

1. Alvaro Bautista | Ducati

2. Dominique Aegerter | Yamaha | +1.487s

3. Jonathan Rea | Kawasaki | +3.124s

P1 | Alvaro Bautista | Aruba.it Racing – Ducati

“For sure it’s been a really good season. It wasn’t perfect because of course we made mistakes but it’s the best way to finish the season so far here in Jerez winning three races. Especially in Race 2, the battle was amazing. With Toprak we did a lot of overtakes, all were very special and agressive but at the same time we were correct between us. For sure, I enjoyed a lot this race, even more than the one of Portimao because here I had nothing to lose. The support here with the Spanish fans was incredible. I was so happy to end the season here.”

P2 | Toprak Razgatlioglu | Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK

“I passed the chequered flag in P1, this is good for me. I touched the green for track limits, but I didn’t understand as I felt the bike sliding. Maybe, after sliding, I touched it. I didn’t gain an advantage, but rules are rules. For my last day with Yamaha, I just tried to finish in a good position. I needed to try to have good memories of my last race and winning with Yamaha. I’m a little bit sad, but I did a very good job. I gave more than 100% just like at Portimao; I am really fighting with him. I needed some luck because, in the last two races, I didn’t have luck. I’m sad but generally happy for my last race with Yamaha, because everybody could see I gave more than 100%.”

P17 | Jonathan Rea | Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK

“Strange feelings overall to be honest, not from a performance or results side but because I’m leaving an incredible team. My last day in green and that’s what is strange. Obviously, not the result I wanted to finish off with for my team, they deserved a lot better. What we did prove was that the Ninja ZX-10RR still has potential and up until that point of the race, I felt quite in control with a really good rhythm. There were times when I was like ‘ooof, I’ve got a magic tyre’! The bike was hooking up well and going forwards. Pere made a bold decision to make an incredible change, something quite big on the bike that we wanted to try. We didn’t go down without a fight and it was really frustrating to lose the front. Potentially, I could have just gave up the corner a bit, I was a bit fast on entry but I tried to pull it down and with too much lean angle, I was down.

I wanted to finish the race as it would be too easy to pull in. My footpeg had broken off and my handlebar bent forward but I was still able to lap in the 1’41s. It makes me even more disappointed with what could’ve been but that was our race. It sums up the highs and lows we’ve had this year; some incredible highs but difficult moments but it can’t darken the moments I’ve had at KRT. It’s been a whirlwind journey and something I’ll never forget.”

Over 700 fans signed up for a special parade lap after Race 2, with the honour of following the Championship Top 3, Bautista, Razgatlioglu and Rea, the latter two thus completing their final outing on Yamaha and Kawasaki respectively.

The WorldSBK 2024 season will begin at the Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit from February 23rd to 25th, with the Official Test scheduled for the week leading up to the event on February 19th and 20th.

