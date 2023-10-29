Bulega’s dominance and Oncu’s return shine in WorldSSP Race 2

Race 2 at Jerez marked a thrilling conclusion to the 2023 WorldSSP season.

On Lap 3, Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) crashed at Turn 13 with his bike hitting the fence on the exit of the corner, leading to a red flag and a race restart over a seven-lap distance due to safety conditions.

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) capped off his season in style with a 16th win. Bulega’s remarkable season included a record-breaking 21 podiums. Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) engaged in an intense battle for second place, marking his 22nd career podium, while Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) made a triumphant return to the podium in third.

Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) secured fourth, Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing Team) took fifth, and Valentin Debise (GMT94 Yamaha) finished sixth.



WorldSSP Race 2 Results

1. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team)

2. Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) +1.478s

3. Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) +2.459s

4. Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) +3.709s

5. Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing Team) +4.287s

6. Valentin Debise (GMT94 Yamaha) +4.470s

WorldSSP Championship standings

1. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) 503 points

2. Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) 408 points

3. Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) 294 points

P1 | Nicolo Bulega | Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team

“It was an amazing season because we had many wins, a lot of fastest laps, and numerous pole positions. It was the best year of my life. When I came here two years ago, my team gave me everything I needed to bring out my talent and speed. Thanks to them for helping me a lot, and we worked hard to achieve these important results.

I will always remember this season because, as I said, it was the best season of my life. Now, we have to celebrate because a season like this doesn’t come around every year. So, it’s time to celebrate now! And yes, starting tomorrow, we begin from scratch. I want to continue giving my maximum, and we will see how I can adapt to the Superbike.”

