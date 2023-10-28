Title Defence Achieved: Alvaro Bautista clinches second consecutive WorldSBK title

A remarkable season saw the now two-time WorldSBK Champion establish new records and solidify his legacy.

Alvaro Bautista’s exceptional performance throughout the 2023 WorldSBK season culminated in his second WorldSBK title claimed in Race 1 of the Prometeon Spanish Round. Demonstrating a remarkable consistency and determination, Bautista secured 25 race victories aboard his Ducati Panigale V4R, establishing a new all-time record for the highest number of wins in a single season in the WorldSBK history.

From the very start of the season at Phillip Island to the intense battles at iconic tracks like Assen, Misano, Imola and more recently at Portimao, Bautista firmly established himself as the strongest contender in a range of racing conditions. His dominance, marked by commanding performances, enabled him to forge a substantial lead in the Championship standings, which proved crucial in the face of adversity. For instance, following a DNF in Race 1 at Aragon, the gap between him and Toprak Razgatlıoğlu narrowed to just 37 points. However, Bautista’s resilience shone through as he made a remarkable comeback with two victories on Sunday at Aragon and a solid Portuguese Round arriving at Jerez still holding a 60-point advantage.

Bautista’s triumphs not only highlighted his individual excellence but also the seamless harmony between his exceptional riding abilities and the consistent performance of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team, as they look ahead to a promising partnership in 2024. As he stood atop the podium on numerous occasions, Alvaro Bautista demonstrated a mastery of his machine and a deep understanding of the tracks, further solidifying his status as one of WorldSBK’s premier riders. With this second title, Bautista’s legacy in the world of motorcycle racing continues to grow, leaving an indelible mark on the history of the World Superbike Championship.

P1 | Alvaro Bautista | Aruba.it Racing – Ducati

“I feel so happy! Now I’m starting to realise what we have achieved. I’m really happy and so proud of my team and people, because we had an incredible year. We won a lot of races, our performance in almost all situations was good. The best way to end the season is to defend the title. My two previous titles were won in Australia and Indonesia, so a bit far from home. It’s okay, you enjoy it with your team and friends there but it’s not the same as celebrating with your family, real friends, with your team and all the fans. It’s like a dream come true! It’s not easy to win a title at home. I’m so happy to win, but so happy to have the chance to celebrate with everyone!”

Alvaro Bautista biography

Alvaro Bautista embarked on his racing journey in the Spanish Championship, where he honed his skills from 1995 to 2002. He made his debut in the FIM 125cc World Championship in 2002 as a wildcard entry, but his breakthrough came in 2006 at the Spanish Grand Prix, where he clinched victory, marking his first win in the 125cc Grand Prix. The 2006 season proved to be a pivotal one for Bautista, as he amassed an impressive eight wins throughout the campaign, culminating in him securing his maiden World Championship title in the fiercely competitive 125cc series. With this triumph, the Spanish rider ascended to the 250cc class, amassing an impressive tally of 28 podium finishes, which included eight hard-fought victories.

Bautista’s ascent continued as he made the transition to the prestigious FIM MotoGP World Championship in 2010. Over the course of his eight-season MotoGP tenure, he consistently showcased his prowess, notching three podium finishes and claiming one pole position. His most notable classification in the Championship standings was a fifth place in 2012.

The year 2019 marked a significant turning point for Bautista as he ventured into the WorldSBK realm with Ducati. During his debut season, he left an indelible mark by securing an impressive 16 victories, 24 podium finishes, four pole positions, and 15 fastest laps, solidifying his second-place finish in the Championship standings. In the subsequent years, Bautista’s journey led him to Honda Racing, where he secured three podium finishes for the esteemed Team HRC squad across the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

However, a return to Ducati’s fold, specifically the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team, awaited him for the 2022 season. This reunion culminated in Bautista’s triumphant claim of the 2022 WorldSBK Championship at Mandalika, a victory that held special significance as he became Ducati’s 15th Riders’ World Champion and ended the brand’s prolonged title drought since 2011. Continuing his partnership with Ducati into 2023, Bautista’s performance reached new heights. He etched his name into the record books by securing an all-time record of 18 wins in a single WorldSBK season, clinching his second WorldSBK title. With this remarkable achievement, Bautista and Ducati set their sights on the 2024 season, aiming to expand their illustrious title collection even further.

World Championship Career:

2002-2006: 125cc – First Race: Spanish GP 2002| Best result: P1

2007-2009: 250cc – – First Race: Qatar GP 2007 | Best result: P1

2010-2018: MotoGP™ – First Race: Qatar GP 2010 | Best result: P3

2019-2022: WorldSBK – First Race: Australian Round 2019 | Best result: P1

2022-2023: World Superbike Champion

Rider info

Place of birth: Talavera de la Reina, SPA

Age: 38

Team: Aruba.It Racing – Ducati

Bike: Ducati Panigale V4R

Rider statistics

First round: Phillip Island 2019

Race starts: 167

Wins: 57

Podium places: 87

Pole positions: 10

Fastest laps: 52

Titles: 2

