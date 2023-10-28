Aldeguer edges out Acosta, Arbolino eighth ahead of a first Moto2 match point

It’s back-to-back pole positions for Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp) after his 1:35.371 saw him top the timesheets in Moto2™ qualifying at the OR Thailand Grand Prix, denying title protagonist Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) as the number 37 is forced to settle for second on the grid ahead of his first match point.

Albert Arenas (Red Bull KTM Ajo) nabbed the final spot on the front row, denying Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) by 0.020s.

Home hero Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) rounds out the top five as he guns for glory, with Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing) on row two after more impressive pace. The third row of the grid went to Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp), Tony Arbolino (Elf MarcVDS Racing Team), and Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team), with Arbolino in the spotlight as he needs to finish better than tenth if Acosta wins. Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) rounds out the top ten on the grid.

The stage is set for our first Championship showdown of the season, with some history on the line for Acosta. Can he wrap it up? Can Aldeguer deny him the win? Or will Chantra use that home crowd to make some waves? We’ll find out at 13:15 (GMT+7) on Sunday!

